The View fans respond to Whoopi Goldberg exit rumors

There are always rumors about the ladies on The View, such as who is leaving and who could get a seat at the table.

With three of the ladies needing new contracts at the end of Season 28, some truth could be behind some rumors.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin need their contracts renewed for next year’s Season 29 of The View.

Fans are reacting to new rumors that Sunny Hostin will replace Whoopi Goldberg as moderator in the coming season as she exits the show.

In his Substack, Rob Shuter reports that insiders at ABC said, “The network knows The View needs a refresh: someone younger, more engaged, and more connected to the next generation. Sunny checks every box.”

This insider said Whoopi is a legend, but “legends age out. And ABC’s looking at the future.” These rumors could mean she will leave The View if Sunny becomes moderator.

The View fans react to rumors of Whoopi’s replacement and exit

While some fans are unhappy with Whoopi’s voice when she does silly subjects about celebrities instead of her usual favorite topics, no one wants to see her leave The View.

There is always gossip about Whoopi leaving The View, especially since she already has a shortened work week while Joy Behar fills in on Fridays and is now on the hit The Weekend View.

Once the new rumor about Sunny’s grooming to take over for Whoopi hit YouTube, fans started to react.

Many complain that Whoopi sometimes acts bored or speaks out when she doesn’t like a topic the producers throw at her. But one fan noticed a recent change in Whoopi.

This fan said, “She’s been engaging with the audience and acting like she’s happy to be there!!”

Another fan said, “As much as Whoopi annoys me,…she brings star power; the show will be heavily missing without her.” This fan has a point. Whoopi is by far the biggest star on the show.

The View fans share their thoughts about a rumored Whoopi Goldberg exit. Pic credit: @MyViewOn’TheView’/YouTube

Another fan said they couldn’t imagine The View without Whoopi but would “watch it and give it a chance.” Yet another fan has the opposite view: “If Sunny replaced Whoopi, then I’m finished watching it.”

Fans react to rumors about Whoopi Goldberg leaving The View. Pic credit: @MyViewOn’TheView’/YouTube

One fan said, “Whoopi is the only reason I watch. Joy is rude and not funny, Sunny is self-righteous… Without Whoopi, the show will tank.”

One last fan in the sample said, “I will not watch if this is the case.”

Whoopi Goldberg fans react to rumors she’s leaving The View. Pic credit: @MyViewOn’TheView’/YouTube

Perhaps this is another unfounded rumor, but The View could change unless news comes out that Whoopi signed a contract renewing her for Season 28.

Whoopi is named the Global Patron for a worthy endeavor

Whoopi Goldberg is one busy lady these days. She launched a prosecco line and partnered with Pure Genesis to produce a THC-infused tea lemonade hybrid.

In her spare time, she also launched the All Women’s Sports Network last fall, and this new honor coincides with her new network.

Now, she is the Global Patron for the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace. With all that Whoopi has going on in her life, let’s hope she saves some time for The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.