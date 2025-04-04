Whoopi Goldberg is under fire as fans say she ‘has to go’

Whoopi Goldberg effortlessly does her job on The View. She loves the political topics the ladies often discuss and wants more of them with less drivel.

Whoopi cannot stand the more straightforward, lighter topics and often looks bored or gets silly when she has to endure them.

As Monsters and Critics has posted, Whoopi recently slammed the producers at The View for sneaking in a topic about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Whoopi barely tolerates topics about other celebrities and often has a more laid-back stance on marriage than the other ladies.

Lately, Whoopi has taken on a new persona with silly voices when she reads about a topic she doesn’t like, but her usual fans call her out over it.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Often, Whoopi will have a Valley-girl voice during the celebrity gossip or mundane marriage topics, but now has adopted a British accent that fans do not like.

Fans dislike Whoopi’s new accent, which she uses for some segments

A recent segment about women settling for less than they deserve had Whoopi speaking in a new British accent that had everyone talking.

As Whoopi said, “The question is, is the stigma of not being married finally over?” She asked the question so exaggeratedly that no one could take her seriously.

Whoopi raised the question with her fake British accent, which had Joy questioning, “Why is she British?” as the other ladies laughed.

Fans are not going for Whoopi and her fake accents. As soon as the video hit YouTube, fans shared their feelings.

One fan said, “Whoopi, please stop it.” Another said, “Hey, at least Whoopi has moved on from the Valley Girl accent…for now. That’s an improvement, slightly.”



The View fans want Whoopi Goldberg to stop an annoying habit. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another fan said, “Whoopi is SO annoying!” and one last fan in the sample said, “Whoopi has to go.”

The View fans think Whoopi Goldberg is annoying. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Whoopi clarifies that she does not enjoy this segment and would like more hard-hitting topics, but her approach is a turnoff for fans.

The Color Purple turns 40

Whoopi Goldberg famously starred in The Color Purple alongside Oprah Winfrey and Laurence Fishburne.

In honor of the fortyth anniversary of the movie, Laurence stopped by The View to talk about it with Whoopi.

Laurence is starring in a new movie, The Amateur, which looks like an exciting spy movie.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.