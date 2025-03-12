Joy Behar spills the tea on why she was upset at The View

Joy Behar is a crowd pleaser on The View, and any news of her leaving her job is something no fan wants to happen.

Joy recently clarified that she isn’t leaving The View any time soon but may change her tune if things don’t change.

A recent podcast change upset Joy Behar, and she did not hold back when she spoke to The View’s executive producer, Brian Teta.

Joy’s actions prove that she’s the ultimate team player on The View, as she often replaces Whoopi Goldberg as moderator.

As Whoopi took an extended time off earlier in the New Year, Joy worked so hard she got sick and had to rest since she was doing too much.

Since she is so valuable to The View, it is understandable that she got upset over a recent change and unloaded her fury at Brian Teta on the podcast.

Joy reveals why she got so upset at a recent change on The View

The View airs weekdays and now has a unique The Weekend View, but a fan favorite is the podcast, The View: Behind the Table, hosted by executive producer Brian Teta.

Brian schedules most of the ladies on the podcast weekly, which airs on The View’s YouTube channel.

A change in Joy’s schedule drew her ire. She likes things done a certain way, and any alterations make her angry.

Joy usually appears on the podcast on Wednesdays each week, and her large fan following, the Joy Boys, always watches her podcast.

When Brian changed Joy’s day to a Tuesday recently, instead of her usual day and time, Joy lost her cool and said she was upset over the change.

Brian began the podcast, “You were upset this morning.”

Joy said, “This is Tuesday. I am going to come back on Wednesday.” After acknowledging that Joy was angry, Brian began apologizing: “You were very…you didn’t like it was Tuesday.”

Joy explained why she was so upset over the podcast’s change: “My people, the Joy Boys, they know I’m a Wednesday person.”

Brian apologized, saying, “I’m sorry,” before explaining that Joy was supposed to do an unnamed talk show during her podcast spot.

Behind the Table fans react to Joy and Brian’s banter

Everyone loves how Joy and Brian play off each other on The View and the podcast.

A fan commented, “Brian and Joy need to take their show on the road.”

Another fan commented, “You are popular and I love watching you & Brian every week.” One last fan in the sample agreed that they should take their act on the road.

Joy does play off of Brian’s comedy well as long as she isn’t irritated about schedule changes.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.