Joy Behar returns ‘to the fold’ on The View

Joy Behar was absent from her seat on The View for a while but is now back after her lengthy hiatus.

Joy stepped up into her duties as a fill-in moderator while Whoopi Goldberg left The View to go to Paris before taking an extended time off from the show.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Whoopi debuted a new look at the Paris Fashion Week while Joy took over hosting duties on The View.

Joy, who became an expert at taming Sara Haines and the others on the panel, kept things down while Whoopi was on vacation.

Then Joy unexpectedly disappeared from The View, with Whoopi only hinting at why. She spoke up about Joy’s play while not offering any additional reasons why she was gone.

Joy is premiering a new play she wrote, My First Ex-Husband, and is also playing in the first segment, but that was not the only reason she was away.

‘She’s baaaack!’ is the word on Joy Behar

The View shared a photo of Joy on her first day back at work on the popular show with the caption, “She’s baaaack!” on Instagram.

As Joy walked out onto the set of The View on her first day back, Whoopi shouted to the audience, “Look who’s back!”

“Joy Behar has come back into the fold. She’s been very busy,” Whoopi began to say about her dear friend.

Joy said, “I was sick.” “You were sick too with eight a week, “Whoopi said next. Joy agreed, “I was sick too with eight a week.” Joy was not only out to work on her play but also sick during this busy time.

As she feels better, she can work on both The View and do her part in her play about divorce.

The View ladies come out to support Joy

The ladies on The View encouraged Joy on the opening night of her play, My First Ex-Husband. Many of them, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, came to see the play on opening night.

Whoopi was the only current cast member who did not show up to honor Joy. Whoopi was alone at yet another fashion show, this time in New York City.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.