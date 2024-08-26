Jeopardy insider says Mayim Bialik didn’t ‘fit in well’ with crew and Ken Jennings ‘has an edge’ she didn’t

According to an insider, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik might have been let go due to her behavior with the crew.

Replacing the legendary Alex Trebek is no easy task. In 2022, Bialik became one of the show’s rotating hosts alongside former contestant Ken Jennings.

She worked as the host in over 150 episodes of the popular clue and question game.

In May 2023, Bialik announced she would temporarily leave as a host in support of the Writers Guild of America strike.

Bialik announced last year that Sony informed her she would no longer host Jeopardy!, but no further reasons were given for the decision.

However, an insider suggests that Jennings had “an edge” over the former Blossom and Big Bang Theory actress when it came to remaining as the game show’s host.

Insider claims Bialik didn’t ‘fit in well’ with Jeopardy! crew or studio execs

According to an insider, Bialik didn’t have good relationships with the crew on Jeopardy! or the studio executives, possibly leading to her being let go.

“They were always more comfortable dealing with Mayim’s representatives instead of Mayim herself,” the insider told The U.S. Sun.

“And Mayim’s personality is no-nonsense – she’s not somebody you can win over with a lavish lunch at Soho House or something,” the inside source said.

The insider also shared that Bialik “didn’t fit in well” and “wasn’t around much apart from taping days” due to her “significant other commitments” while working as a Jeopardy! host.

Ken Jennings had ‘an edge’ over Bialik as host

According to the insider’s remarks to The U.S. Sun, Bialik didn’t make many friends “on the crew or among the Sony executives.”

However, Jennings had an advantage because of his longtime association with Jeopardy! as a contestant.

“That’s another place where Ken has an edge because he’s spent so many years associated with the show. He has real supporters inside the organization that Mayim simply never did,” the inside source shared.

Insider claims Bialik wanted ‘sole hosting job’ at Jeopardy!

According to The U.S. Sun’s source, Bialik “wanted the sole hosting job, and Sony wasn’t willing to give that to her,” so she chose to “walk away.”

“Mayim’s exit was a dance of egos because she didn’t want to look bad and neither did the Sony executives overseeing the show,” the insider said.

Earlier this year, Monsters and Critics reported on remarks from Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies about why Bialik no longer hosting the show.

His comments indicated they wanted a single host for the game show, and Jennings really “won the job.”

In addition to the nightly game show, Jennings hosts Celebrity Jeopardy! and various tournaments such as Jeopardy! Masters. However, he was not selected to host the upcoming Pop Culture Jeopardy! spin-off; which may have frustrated him.

Although she’s no longer a game show host, Bialik continues to host her podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, which is focused on mental health.