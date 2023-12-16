Mayim Bialik leaving Jeopardy! after two years as Alex Trebek’s permanent replacement

Mayim Bialik is parting ways with Jeopardy!, two years after she began co-hosting alongside Ken Jennings.

The Blossom actress announced this week that she had some “Jeopardy! news” to share with her Instagram followers, announcing the termination.

Mayim told her 5.1 million IG followers that “Sony informed [her] that [she] will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

The 48-year-old mom of two added that she was “incredibly honored” to be nominated for a primetime Emmy for her hosting duties this year.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family,” Mayim’s IG statement continued.

The Big Bang Theory actress thanked everyone who has supported her, including the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of “America’s Favorite Quiz Show.”

Jeopardy! announced the move on its official IG feed two hours after Mayim’s.

Jeopardy! announces Mayim Bialik’s departure from hosting following her statement

“Mayim Bialik announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” their message began.

Their caption noted that Ken Jennings will be the sole host of Jeopardy! moving forward and that Jeopardy! executives are “truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!,” and they are hopeful to continue to work with her on primetime specials.

In the comments section of Jeopardy!’s Instagram post, fans of the show had mixed reactions regarding Mayim’s departure.

Jeopardy! viewers react to Mayim leaving, and it was a mixed-bag

Some were sad to hear about Mayim leaving. Others were happy to hear Ken Jennings will take over the hosting position.

“Thank you Mayim for everything!” wrote one Jeopardy! viewer. “You and Ken were a great tag team.”

Another one of Mayim’s fans wrote, “Loved it when Mayim was the host!”

“Mayim is the better host, though,” penned another viewer, with one Instagram user insisting, “BRING MAYIM BACK!”

Mayim’s fans are sad to see her go. Pic credit: @jeopardy/Instagram

Those happy to hear that Mayim was leaving also shared their thoughts.

“This is great news- hopefully she doesn’t come back and it’s solely Ken,” penned one Instagram user who clearly missed the part about Ken taking over as the sole host.

“Ken [Jennings] deserves the role, you can tell he was born for it and was a natural,” wrote another one of Mayim’s critics, adding, “Mayim was never a good fit and seemed like she was pretending the whole time.”

Another one of Ken’s loyal admirers commented that he is a “literal genius” who has become “really good” at hosting.”

“Def the host for the next 40 years,” they added.

Some Jeopardy! viewers are happy to see Mayim go. Pic credit: @jeopardy/Instagram

Mayim became a rotating celebrity guest host on Jeopardy! following Alex Trebek’s passing in 2020. Eventually, she joined Ken Jennings as a permanent host but hasn’t appeared on Jeopardy! during Season 40.

Mayim and her co-host, Ken Jennings, were nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host, going up against Pat Sajak, Steve Harvey, and Keke Palmer.

The winner will be announced in January at the Emmy Awards, which was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.