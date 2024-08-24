Ken Jennings ‘done playing Mr. Nice Guy’ as Jeopardy! host is ‘clinging’ to his hosting gig

Ken Jennings is under “intense pressure” to keep his hosting position on Jeopardy!

That’s what a source claims about the 50-year-old trivia show host.

Ken has been hosting Jeopardy! since January 2021.

Following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, Ken was among several contenders to replace the legendary TV icon.

Ken was named co-host alongside Mayim Bialik in 2022, but Sony Pictures Television has since fired The Big Bang Theory star.

Ken has been handling Jeopardy!’s hosting duties solo, and while many viewers feel that he’s doing a good job, some say he’s not quite hacking it.

Ken Jennings ‘has no intention’ of leaving Jeopardy!

A Jeopardy! insider recently spoke with Closer Weekly and revealed that the show’s executives are working on pushing out Ken following some on-air blunders and favoritism towards contestants.

But Ken is ready to go down swinging if that’s what it takes to keep his job.

“He’s desperate to make it work and has no intention of leaving of his own accord,” the tipster told the outlet.

With the recent news that Colin Jost will be hosting Pop Culture Jeopardy!, it’s been reported that Ken feels “slighted” that he wasn’t chosen instead—something that Ken considers “tough times.”

“Ken’s well aware of the noise and tittle-tattle, and privately, he would acknowledge these are tough times,” the insider added.

In recent months, Jeopardy! viewers have chastised Ken for his on-air slips, such as making mistakes on clues.

His critics also accuse him of displaying unfair gameplay with inconsistent rulings, giving his “favorite” contestants more leeway with their responses.

But Ken insists his on-air antics aren’t completely his fault.

“He doesn’t write the lines or pick the questions and contestants and won’t be made a scapegoat!” the source continued.

Ken is asking Jeopardy! executives to ‘be more supportive’

According to the anonymous person in the know, the Emmy Award nominee is ready to put up his dukes if his job is at stake.

“He won’t take this treatment. He’s calling on bosses to be more supportive and warning people not to trip him up,” the insider shared.

They added, “Ken doesn’t understand why viewers think this is all his fault because it’s not. He believes others need to take responsibility. He’s done playing Mr. Nice Guy!”

Ken would take a pay cut if it meant keeping his job

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ken is even willing to take a pay cut if it means he’ll keep his job.

According to another source who spoke with The Sun, Ken’s hosting position at Jeopardy! is his “religion,” so he’ll do whatever it takes to secure it.

“He lives it, and he breathes it, and despite all the outside pressures, he’s not going to mess this up,” the insider shared.