Jenna Bush Hager warns viewers ‘don’t look’ as she reveals gruesome injury

Jenna Bush Hager suffered a nasty injury recently and shared a tale of woe with viewers about her past injuries.

She also cautioned viewers to keep their eyes covered or away from the screen due to the nature of the injury.

The reveal arrived on Monday’s Jenna & Friends, which featured Jenna’s sister, Barbara Bush, as her co-host.

As viewers have seen, Jenna continues to feature different co-hosts on her show following Hoda Kotb‘s departure.

While seated with her sister, Jenna shared that she’d dislocated her middle finger over the weekend, requiring her to get checked out by medical staff.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During the episode, Jenna explained she was wearing a splint, but an image of her dislocation appeared briefly on screen.

Jenna showed off her nasty injury to viewers with a warning

“I unfortunately dislocated my middle finger,” Jenna explained to viewers, adding, “They put a warning on because we’re gonna show the picture.”

“If you are queasy, don’t look at your television,” her sister added before they shared the image on screen.

The image appeared briefly, showing Jenna’s middle finger bent crooked between her other two fingers, which had rings on them.

An X-ray technician told her that she seemed to have a lot of “hairline fractures” in her fingers.

Jenna indicated that this isn’t the first time she’s suffered this sort of injury, as she’s broken three of her 10 fingers.

“Things come in threes, so hopefully, this is it for you,” Barbara told her sister.

The sisters also recalled Jenna breaking her other middle finger before, saying, “They just wanted to match.”

In addition, her sister joked that Jenna used to fake injuries a lot when she was younger, and now the real ones are catching up.

Jenna and her sister also had reason to celebrate

Jenna Bush Hager seemingly shook off the latest injury during her show, showing viewers that she had a silver splint on as it healed. Meanwhile, the sisters continued the program and shared their exciting accomplishments.

In an Instagram post, they posed holding up their newly released children’s book, I Loved You First.

“Happy pub day to @jennabhager and Barbara Pierce Bush on their latest children’s book, “I Loved You First”! 💜 This sweet children’s book celebrates parenthood and encourages us to see the world through each other’s eyes. Get the book from your local indie bookstore or wherever you get your books!” their IG caption said.

Jenna and Barbara are the book’s authors, while Ramona Kaulitzki is the illustrator.

Part of the book’s description via Amazon describes it as “an expansive and gently whimsical celebration of parental love.”

The sisters have authored two previous children’s books, Sisters First and Love Comes First, with I Loved You First as a companion to those titles.

Jenna is one of the many individuals from NBC’s Today who have released books. Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb have also released multiple titles.