Hoda Kotb returns to Today show to surprise viewers with announcement

Hoda Kotb appeared on the Today show, surprising viewers and maybe even a few of her co-stars.

She departed as an anchor from NBC’s morning program earlier this year, after seven years as a main anchor and 18 years hosting Today’s fourth-hour program.

Hoda indicated she chose to leave Today because she wanted to spend more time with her children.

She was also interested in pursuing other ventures, including focusing on her Make Space wellness podcast, hosting retreats, and releasing new books.

The familiar face returned to television screens this week, reminding Today viewers how much they missed seeing her on the show.

Hoda made an exciting announcement for fans as she revealed her latest career news.

Hoda announced career news in her Today return

Hoda appeared on Today in a segment discussing how people face decisions where they “stand on the edge of something and wonder, ‘Should I jump? Should I go for it?’”

She confessed she felt that way about leaving the Today show but received powerful advice from a friend.

“She was like, ‘You’ve jumped your whole life. You were in small markets in television. You jumped from city to city. You’ve jumped into relationships and out of them. You jumped into motherhood. You have a history of jumping. So don’t tell me you can’t jump,'” Hoda said of the advice she received.

According to Hoda, she’d been contemplating a new book and decided to title it Jump and Find Joy.

The book includes inspirational stories from people Hoda says she has “loved and respected and admired who have been afraid to do something and have done it.”

Hoda shares inspiring stories about actress Viola Davis, author and businesswoman Sarah Jakes Roberts, and others in her book.

“Here’s my thing. You get one life. That’s all. That’s it. It’s ready for the taking. But it takes a jump,” Hoda said.

Hoda’s new book, Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life, will be released on September 23 and is currently available for pre-order through various websites, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart.

Fans interested in more details about the book can also visit Penguin Randomhouse.

Hoda also surprised her former co-star with a visit

A big surprise arrived for one of Hoda’s former co-stars when Hoda stopped by to see her friend Jenna Bush Hager.

She didn’t appear on her show but instead greeted her off-air in a room away from the main studio.

“What is happening?!” Jenna exclaimed as she went over and hugged Hoda.

“I know I had to come in for a second,” she told her.

She also hugged Dwyane Wade, who co-hosted a recent Today episode with Jenna & Friends.

“You’re crushing it! You’re so good!” Hoda told him.

Fans were excited to see Hoda back on Today

As one might expect, Hoda gained popularity on Today due to her years working as one of the show’s main anchors. In her Instagram comment section, fans expressed excitement about that and her new book.

“Just when you think she’s out…..,” a commenter wrote, while another said, “missing the dose of Hoda every morning!!”

Multiple commenters replied “Me too” to express they’ve missed seeing her on Today.

“Miss seeing you daily. Hope your life is everything you wanted it to be,” one fan commented.

Another said they loved the “jumping” concept and told Hoda she looked “so relaxed.”

“I’m so happy for you,” the commenter said.

After a lengthy career as a co-anchor and co-host with Today, Hoda exited on January 10. However, she will appear on the program for various contributions.

Reports indicated she signed a lucrative new deal with NBC News, under which she’d continue contributing to Today and other NBC programming, including Olympics coverage.

Viewers might see her stop by more often as a Today guest or co-host with Jenna, as her new book is coming in September.