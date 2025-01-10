Here’s why Hoda Kotb is leaving the Today show and what’s next for her

This week, many viewers may have heard that Hoda Kotb is leaving the Today show after 17 years.

A week-long celebration, or “Hoda-bration,” occurred for the beloved NBC News anchor and host.

It included a look back at memorable moments and surprises throughout the week.

Friday, January 10, marked Hoda’s final day working on Today before moving on to the next “chapter” in her life.

The Today block of programs featured plenty of emotional moments, including a special performance from Walker Hayes of the unreleased song he co-wrote with Hoda.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Earlier, her co-stars at Today shared sweet tributes with their friend and colleague, Hoda, on her final work day. Here’s why she’s leaving after 17 years and what she is moving onto next.

What’s the reason that Hoda is leaving Today?

Monsters and Critics reported that Hoda announced her exit on Today last year, and fans reacted to the surprising news.

“I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like what does that decade mean, what’s it hold, what’s it gonna have for me,” Hoda said as she became emotional.

“I realized it was time for me to turn the page at 60,” she said on Today with co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Jenna sitting with her.

Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024

Before announcing her exit on TV, she wrote a letter to the NBC staff in September 2024 about her intention to leave Today.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show,” she wrote, according to People.

She indicated plans to spend more time with her family, which included her mother, Sameha Kotb, and adopted daughters, Hope Catherine and Haley Joy.

“I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited,” Hoda told the NBC staff.

On Friday, she read a heartfelt thank you letter to fans about her departure from Today’s programs.

What’s next for Hoda after her Today exit?

With Hoda’s departure from Today, her co-star Craig Melvin will now co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie.

As mentioned, Hoda will spend more time with her family. However, she also indicated that she will focus on other ventures.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hoda said she’s starting a wellness app and company, which includes her podcasts, retreats, and more.

Her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, features interviews with various guests about wellness topics.

Her guests have included Olympic gold medal winner Simone Biles, singer Melissa Etheridge, actor Rainn Wilson, and fellow TV journalist Erin Andrews.

She hosted her first-ever Making Space Wellness weekend event at Mirval Resorts & Spas in Austin, Texas, in October 2024.

Maria Shriver, Rachel Platten, and Camila McConaughey were among the guests who participated, performed, or spoke to attendees. More of these guests are likely to arrive.

Hoda has published several books as a New York Times bestselling author, including an inspirational book of quotes, a memoir, and children’s books. She indicated she plans to continue writing books now that she’s no longer a Today anchor.

She also indicated she wasn’t done forever with her employer.

“Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart,” she said in her September 2024 announcement letter.

In addition to her podcast episodes, fans will likely get updates on what Hoda is up to on her official Instagram, @hodakotb.