Hoda Kotb receives final Today show tribute from co-stars Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and more

With Hoda Kotb leaving the Today show, her NBC co-stars gave her an emotional sendoff into the next chapter of her life.

Among those paying tribute to the NBC News star were Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly.

Savannah’s friendship with her colleague has blossomed over their years of working together, and she praised Hoda on her final day.

She referred to her as the “ultimate people person” and said that the best word to describe Hoda is “love,” as she inspires everyone each day.

Savannah gushed that Hoda is “like a sister” to her. Moments later, she expressed sincere thoughts about their continuing friendship.

“Hoda, I love you. I love you deeply. And like I always tell you, whether you’re sitting next to me or not. Whether we get up at 4 o’clock in the morning together or not, I will always be by your side, and you will always be by mine,” she said during the Friday, January 10 Today.

Today co-stars bid Hoda farewell on her last day

Last year, Hoda announced she was leaving the Today show after 17 years. This week, a week-long “Hodabration” aired on Today.

Hoda’s official day was Friday, and viewers likely became teary with the on-screen personalities during her sendoff.

Things became emotional when longtime NBC Today meteorologist and show host Al Roker spoke about becoming hospitalized at a time when he was “gravely ill.”

“I was in the hospital, and I think Hoda was there if not every day, almost every day… it got to the point where I think people thought she was a doctor,” Roker said of his friend and colleague.

He mentioned he would miss seeing the Today star as she came out of her dressing room for the show each morning. However, he noted that the consolation is knowing Hoda will spend more time with her two adopted daughters.

“You, Hope, and Haley get to come out of your rooms and see each other every morning, and so, how could I be sad?” he added.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Hoda’s replacement, Craig Melvin. He also spoke kindly about the departing Today anchor and her unique style while conducting interviews.

“Hoda doesn’t do interviews, she has conversations. She’s not looking you in the eyes, she’s peering into your soul,” he said of his colleague.

“Craig, I’m so happy for you. You’ve earned this. You own this. And come Monday at seven o’clock a.m. I am going to be dead asleep, but you’re going to be fantastic,” Hoda joked.

In addition to ending her time as a Today anchor, Hoda is leaving as host of the Today 4th hour program, Hoda & Jenna. It will have a new name and format featuring Jenna Bush Hager, who also recently became emotional on their show.

Hoda became emotional on her final day with Today co-stars

“That was not fair. Can I just say thank you? I haven’t been able to articulate it because I’m a mess most of the times. I just want to say thanks,” Hoda told her co-stars after their tributes.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Hoda is seated next to Savannah for her final day on the Today show. She spoke about feeling “protected” due to being next to Savannah.

“I am feeling full, overflowing, and protected because I’m next to this girl, who gave me, by the way, this top bracelet that says With You and this one that says Love. So I feel loved and held,” she said.

Savannah joked she was “wearing black” for Hoda’s final appearance and that her one word was “thanks” for Hoda.

“You’re my person, my person. You know who shows up for everybody? This girl. When your brother died, this girl. When I was going through stuff with Hope, it was this girl. She’s in the room. She’s always in the room. And I love you,” Hoda told Savannah during the Today tribute.

They later shared yet another emotional moment as Savannah walked Hoda arm-in-arm outside NBC Studios at 30 Rock to receive a greeting from young fans cheering for her and holding signs.

The clip above concluded with Hoda and her Today co-stars bundled up in chilly New York City, standing before many more fans holding signs and cheering.

“Cheering on our biggest cheerleader. Thank you,” Today’s Instagram caption said to their beloved anchor on her final day.