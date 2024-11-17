Craig Melvin’s salary increase revealed after Today promotion, Hoda Kotb exit

News of Hoda Kotb’s exit from the popular Today show surprised fans and her co-workers last month.

Hoda will leave her seat next to Savannah Guthrie next January, and Craig Melvin will be named her successor as co-anchor for the show’s first and second hours.

Hoda’s popular show, Today with Hoda & Jenna, will become TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

Jenna’s show will feature different guest hosts instead of naming one new permanent host to sit beside her each weekday.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Savannah Guthrie’s permanent co-host will be a deserving Craig Melvin starting January 13, 2025.

Craig, who has been with NBC for fourteen years and is already a familiar face on Today, will be getting a nice salary bump with this promotion.

Craig Melvin’s new salary revealed by an insider

Parade reports that Craig earns about $3 million annually in his current job. He is a steady fixture, often traveling to different cities and even covering the 2024 Paris Olympics, and he earns every penny.

Now that he is moving up into the departing Hoda’s role as anchor, he will reportedly get a nice pay bump, which will put him on par with Hoda’s earnings.

This extra pay will undoubtedly help Craig raise his family. He and Lindsay Czarniak have two children, Delano and Sybil, who are 10 and 8, respectively.

US Weekly spoke to an insider who had wonderful things to say about Craig’s experience and how much everyone, including Savannah, loves to work with him.

Craig has a great rapport with the other hosts, including Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker.

This source says, “He’s done the Olympics and presidential interviews. He’s covered big stories out in the field.”

The same insider shared that Craig’s new salary would be in the $5 —$6 million range, comparable to Hoda’s estimated $7 million salary.

Craig thanked everyone for this opportunity

Craig is well known for being a nice guy and a family man devoted to his wife and children.

Craig received an inundation of good wishes and congratulations after he announced that he would replace Hoda when she leaves the show next January.

Craig took the time to thank everyone for their well wishes. He said, ” I wanted to tell you how genuinely grateful I am for this new opportunity…I’m also thankful for all of you who have called, posted, texted, and emailed our wishes.”

He ended his post by saying, “My heart overflows with gratitude.”