Sheinelle Jones’ absence from the Today show has fans asking questions

The Today show is undergoing significant changes as Hoda Kotb leaves and Craig Melvin takes her seat alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Hoda announced her departure from her long-running job at the Today show several months ago, and Craig Melvin won out over the others vying for the anchor job.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, the crew, including Al Roker, Savannah, Craid, and Carson Daly, all recently said goodbye to Hoda on her last day on the Today show.

One other familiar face was missing from the lineup during the day, including surprise guests, such as a video from Oprah Winfrey and an in-person appearance from Kathie Lee Gifford.

Sheinelle Jones was not on hand during the exciting “Hoda-bration,” the name of the show that gave the festivities during Hoda’s final week on the Today Show.

Fans of the show have noticed that Sheinelle has not been on the show as much as she usually has since around the Christmas holidays.

Sheinelle Jones’ absence is beginning to get noticed

Sheinelle’s bubbly personality is a welcome addition to the Today show family as she gets along with everyone, especially Al Roker.

Something must surely be wrong for Sheinelle to miss a milestone event such as Hoda’s last day on the Today show.

At the top of Today’s 3rd Hour, Al said, “Sheinelle is off,” as Today show contributor Jill Martin filled in for the missing co-host.

Jill filled in during Today’s 3rd Hour, which Sheinelle missed, as everyone, including Dylan Dreyer, said farewells to Hoda.

Fans have noticed the absence and are asking questions on the NBC Today Show FaceBook group. One fan said, “Sad to see Hoda leave. However, where is Sheinelle? Haven’t seen her since before Christmas.”

Another fan said they have been wondering the same thing, and “I hope she’s ok healthwise. And I certainly hope nothing happened behind the scenes and she’s been let go or quit.”

Fans ask about Sheinelle Jones. Pic credit: @Facebook/NBC Today Show

Hopefully, someone will fill everyone in soon on Sheinelle’s whereabouts. She has not posted on her Instagram since around Christmas, either.

Sheinelle shared a special message from President Biden

The last time that Sheinelle was on her social media Instagram account was around three weeks ago, as she shared something special.

Sheinelle went to the White House Christmas party and got her picture with President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, alongside her son Kayin.

In the post, Sheinelle shared that the president spoke to her son, telling him to always care for his mother, which is the most important thing.

Hopefully, Sheinelle is taking a long holiday and will return to the Today show soon.

Today airs on weekdays on NBC.