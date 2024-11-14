Here’s who is replacing Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie’s new co-anchor on Today

Things are changing at the Today Show. Hoda Kotb will leave early next year, and someone else will take her spot.

Currently, Hoda is the co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie on the popular daytime news show, but sadly, that is changing soon, as her retirement is approaching.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Hoda announced that her retirement from Today will begin in early 2025, stating that “something has to give” in her busy life.

Hoda has two young daughters and faced the traumatizing experience of leaving them at home for an extended time during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Savannah Guthrie faced the same problems with leaving her young family at home while she worked tirelessly alongside Hoda during her busy time in Paris.

Savannah will work alongside another familiar face from the Today Show as her longtime best friend Hoda is leaving, and the successor has been named.

Who is Hoda’s replacement on the Today Show?

Craig Melvin, who has been with NBC News for the last 14 years and is a fixture on the Today Show, has been named Hoda’s replacement.

After Hoda leaves early next year, he will host the show during the 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. hours each weekday and continue to host the third hour with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones.

Craig has been a familiar face on the Today Show for years and enjoys a good rapport with his workmates. He and Al Roker have fun bantering, and he acts like a big brother to Sheinelle Jones.

Craig, who comes from South Carolina, lives in Connecticut with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and his two children. Lindsay is a sports anchor and reporter covering NFL games for Fox Sports.

When the Today Show announced that Craig was Hoda’s replacement, Hoda jumped up to congratulate him and praise him.

Everyone seems to love Craig, especially Hoda. She told him, “You were literally made for this job. You are that kind of good.”

Hoda joins Savannah and the gang at the Wicked premiere

Hoda shared a post on Instagram at the Wicked movie premiere. Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and is making a national premiere at movie theaters next week.

Wicked is an adaptation of the Broadway Musical made famous by Kristin Chenoweth, and only time will tell if it is as good as the original.

The Today Show cast, including Craig Melvin, joined Hoda at the premiere. He is an excellent choice to take Hoda’s place on the show.