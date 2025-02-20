Jenna Bush Hager viewers suggest ‘permanent host’ for Jenna & Friends: ‘Make it official’

Jenna Bush Hager has been relying on the help of various co-hosts to make her Today fourth-hour program work.

A void was left weeks ago when longtime host Hoda Kotb officially departed NBC’s Today lineup.

In addition to leaving the morning show as one of the main anchors, it also meant she was exiting Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Since then, Jenna’s new show, Jenna & Friends, has featured co-hosts including Scarlett Johansson, Ciara, Ego Nwodim, and Wynonna Judd.

Viewers have shared their feedback on the celebrity stars who’ve participated as co-hosts and continue suggesting the individuals they want to become permanent additions.

This week, many fans believe that Jenna finally has the best potential co-host working alongside her on NBC.

Justin Sylvester was Jenna’s latest guest co-host

On Tuesday, February 18, viewers saw Justin Sylvester as the co-host on Jenna & Friends. Justin is best known as a former E! News correspondent and current E! News anchor with Keltie Knight.

While sitting next to Jenna, he spoke about the first time he said “I love you” to his partner and how it seemed awkward initially but turned out in his favor.

Justin revealed that he and this guy had just started dating, and he ended their call with, “I love you. Catch you later.”

“And he gasped, and I hung up the phone,” he shared, adding, “Then he calls back, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this. You cannot say anything. He was like, ‘I love you too, and I was going to tell you that I love you as well.'”

According to Justin, the rest is history, as he and that guy are still dating to this very day.

“What? Justin, what is happening here?” a surprised Jenna asked him after hearing his sweet story.

On Tuesday, Jenna & Friends shared another clip as Jenna and her crew congratulated Justin on getting through his first show as her co-host.

“You did it! Did you have fun?” she asked as she hugged him.

“Just-in! Just-in!” Jenna and others in the studio chanted as he danced to the chanting.

At the start of the February 19 episode, Justin spoke about kissing the sky during their walkout because he felt some “divine intervention” was involved in getting him to the seat next to Jenna.

“If you saw where I started compared to where I am now, Jesus took the wheel,” he told her and viewers.

In the Instagram comments section, viewers seemed to favor Justin immediately becoming Jenna’s new co-host.

Fans shared their feedback about Justin as co-host

“He is perfection! So classy, funny and a great compliment to Jenna,” one viewer wrote on the Instagram post.

“He is THE host! Make it official Jenna and Justin!” another commenter posted.

Others wrote, “I like these guys together, he should be the co host,” and “Justin should totally be a permanent person on Jenna’s show!!”

One commenter indicated they’d been “losing interest with the carousel of different hosts” and posted they look forward to the show having “one permanent host again.”

Fans share some thoughts. Pic credit: @jennaandfriends/Instagram

Before Justin arrived as Jenna’s co-host, she had a familiar face beside her. Willie Geist, a frequent fill-in anchor for various Today shows and the co-anchor of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, assisted Jenna with her fourth-hour program.

Many fans favored having Willie as the permanent co-host; much like some suggested Hollywood actress Scarlett and SNL’s Ego become the permanent additions.

Most likely, viewers are ready to have some consistency with the show rather than continuous changes in the vibe between Jenna and her co-host.