Jenna Bush Hager viewers call Jenna & Friends co-host ‘a keeper’ after ‘magical’ connection

Jenna Bush Hager seems to have found another excellent co-host, and many fans fully endorse the connection.

Last month, Jenna bid farewell to her friend, Hoda Kotb, who exited NBC’s Today after a multi-year career.

The fourth-hour program, Today with Hoda & Jenna, officially ended, and a new program, Jenna & Friends, began.

Jenna’s show features various co-hosts and her friends who stop by to help her with the one-hour program.

While some guest co-hosts only participated in co-hosting one show, Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim was there for the past week.

Viewers loved the on-screen chemistry, as they lobbied for Today to bring on Ego as a permanent addition.

Ego Nwodim’s Jenna & Friends week included a surprise visit and bungee fitness

The Saturday Night Live star’s co-hosting gig with Jenna began with a sweet surprise as her mother, Okey Nwodim, showed up in the studio.

During the segment, featuring a prerecorded interview, Okey admitted she wasn’t initially too enthused about her daughter’s plan to pursue acting.

Ego already had a biology degree from the University of Southern California, and her mother thought she would complete medical school before trying acting school.

However, Ego pursued her passion. In addition to multiple TV and film appearances, she’s been a cast member with SNL since 2018.

“I’m very proud of her now,” Okey said, adding, “I’m so pleased with what she’s doing because she’s happy with what she’s doing, so that makes me happy.”

Okey said she watches SNL weekly to see her daughter’s performances.

During Ego’s co-hosting this week, another fun segment featured her and Jenna participating in a bungee fitness class at Om Factory in New York City.

“It was an adventure, to say the least,” Ego admitted before they showed some of the humorous footage.

Their trip to the unique class was inspired by an SNL sketch in which Ego appeared, which featured her castmates and guest host Timothee Chalamet.

During Ego’s co-hosting, additional segments included her and Jenna learning to make pizzas and checking out some sweet Valentine’s Day gifts.

Along with those segments, viewers watched interviews featuring actors Debbie Allen, Damon Wayans Jr., and Ke Huy Quan, as well as comedians Joanna Briley and Amy Schumer.

Fans loved Jenna and Ego’s ‘magical’ connection

In the comments section of Jenna’s Instagram carousel post, viewers were eager to see Ego return for more, with some suggesting she become Jenna’s permanent co-host.

“I think the connection between these two ladies is magical. Keep talking over yourselves…you’re hysterical!” a fan wrote, while another called Ego “a keeper!”

“I love the co-host Scarlett and Ego the other co-host seemed too fake,” a commenter said.

Others commented, “Ego is my favorite so far!” and “You have found your co-host!”

“Such a great cohost, please hire her!!!” a fan wrote.

Ego is the second co-host to spend a week with Jenna on Jenna & Friends. Previously, viewers praised Scarlett Johansson, and many supported her becoming a permanent co-host.

At the end of Friday’s episode, Ego told Jenna she had “so much fun” co-hosting with her during the past week.

“Ok, well, you’re invited back whenever you want,” Jenna informed her.

It seems viewers are all for that and wouldn’t mind if the fourth-hour show officially became Today with Jenna & Ego.

Jenna & Friends airs weekdays on NBC.