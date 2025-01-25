Hoda Kotb reunites with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager after leaving Today show

Hoda Kotb returned to see her Today co-stars just a week after her emotional departure from the show.

She reunited with former NBC co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, and Jenna Bush Hager.

The occasion was Willie Geist’s first-ever live podcast event, Sunday Sitdown Live, held in front of a large audience in New York City.

The Sunday Today anchor’s event featured comedian Nate Bargatze as his special guest on stage for the live show.

Today and the podcast host shared a carousel of photos from the event on Instagram, including shots of Willie on stage with Nate and some of the audience members enjoying the show.

Willie’s sixth slide is a fun photo of him posing in the middle of Savannah, Hoda, Jenna, and Dylan in front of a Sunday Sitdown Live backdrop as they laughed over something.

Hoda Kotb reunited with her former co-stars in NYC

A behind-the-scenes video arrived from Willie’s live podcast as the group posed for multiple photos together. After posing enthusiastically for one shot, someone in the group must have made a humorous remark, as Hoda seemed to have trouble containing her laughter.

In a separate IG post at his event, Hoda shared several selfies of her and Willie. In the first, they’re smiling side by side. In the second, Willie plants a kiss on Hoda’s cheek.

“This amazing guy is about to have a sunday sitdown on a Wednesday with @natebargatze @williegeist,” Hoda wrote in her caption.

In addition to the above pics of Hoda with her co-stars and friends, she went to lunch or dinner with Savannah and Jenna. The former Today anchor held up her phone and snapped a selfie of the trio smiling together at their table.

“I love Wednesdays!! @savannahguthrie @jennabhager. Also remember when you had that big goodbye party and now I am like…… HIIIIIIIIIIII!” Hoda wrote in her caption.

Fans reacted to Hoda’s reunion and absence from Today

Fans had mixed reactions to seeing Hoda back, as they expressed feedback in the Instagram comment section.

Many fans reacted with love and appreciation, including comments like, “Everyone loves a Hoda moment” and “Miss you Hoda.”

Another said Today is “just not the same” without her, while one commented that it is “FLAT now.”

“No bright colored clothing. The set is dull, and the hosts are dull. Savannah needs to go away. Suddenly she’s just silly,” the commenter said.

Pic credit: @hodakotb/Instagram

A commenter mentioned, “Love how you support one another. Miss you Hoda Momma!!”

Friday marked two weeks since Hoda’s departure from Today. The week of her exit featured a “Hoda-bration” to celebrate the NBC star with various segments and surprises.

Special surprise guests stopped by during Hoda’s appearances on Today and her final Today with Hoda and Jenna, including Hoda’s daughters, Gayle King, Jimmy Fallon, Simone Biles, and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Following Hoda’s departure, Craig Melvin became the new Today co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie. Jenna started a brand new show for the Today fourth-hour slot called Jenna & Friends, which has featured rotating guest co-hosts, including Keke Palmer, Eva Longoria, and Scarlett Johansson.