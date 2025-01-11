Gayle King surprised Hoda Kotb on her final day at Today show with hilarious gift

With Hoda Kotb leaving the Today show, there were plenty of surprises on her final day at work, including a surprise visit from Gayle King.

The CBS Mornings star was among several surprise visitors throughout the morning’s program block, with others including Simone Biles and Walker Hayes.

Hayes performed his unreleased song, Wednesdays, which he co-wrote with Hoda.

The performance arrived during Hoda & Jenna, with Hoda’s friend and co-host since 2019, Jenna Bush Hager, seated by her side.

Gayle also appeared on the final episode of Hoda & Jenna. Starting Monday, the Today 4th hour program will have a new name and format.

Her surprise visit arrived after Jenna pretended they had held a Hoda Look-alike contest.

Gayle gave a hilarious gift to Hoda on her final day of work

“We actually held a Hoda Look-alike contest,” Jenna told Hoda, who didn’t believe her.

“Yes, we did,” Jenna said, adding, “Can we just say the winners are here?”

Hoda turned to see who the winners were and started laughing when her friend Gayle King showed up from backstage.

She greeted Jenna before walking over and hugging Hoda. Gayle proclaimed she was “part of the Hoda-Bration!”

Once everyone sat down, Gayle announced that she had brought a special gift for Hoda. She pulled out a rolled-up white shirt wrapped with a ribbon.

After removing the ribbon, she presented the front of the shirt with Hoda’s picture and “Hoda” printed beneath her.

Gayle then turned the shirt around, revealing the back with a photo of Gayle’s face and “Not Hoda” printed underneath.

The CBS Mornings star shared how people continue to mistake her for Hoda.

“Everywhere I go, people continue to mistake me and say, ‘Hoda, good luck on your next chapter. We’re so happy for you. Say hi to Jenna,'” Gayle said.

Gayle said before entering the building today, someone stopped her to get a photo.

“I said, ‘Who do you think I am?’ and he said, ‘You’re Hoda!'” Gayle joked.

The two friends have reunited several times this past year, including Gayle attending a milestone surprise birthday party for Al Roker in August 2024 and a holiday party hosted by Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts, in December.

However, Friday was extra special due to Hoda’s final day on Today programs before leaving for other ventures.

Hoda’s former co-host also surprised her on her final day

As mentioned, it was a final day full of surprises for Hoda, and one of those surprises arrived when her former co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, showed up.

However, she faked out Hoda with a prerecorded message, claiming she was in Tennessee and wished she could have attended the celebration on her final day.

Kathie Lee got Hoda emotional with her message, saying she wished she could hug her and become “drenched in that beautiful sunshine of a smile” she has.

“You are so beloved, Hoda. I hope you’re feeling that from everybody. I’m sorry to miss your big day, but you know I’m very busy. I’m very important…Not! I love you, sweetheart,” she said, waving goodbye.

“You know what? That’s a lie! Come on out!” Jenna yelled as Kathie Lee suddenly appeared from backstage.

She and Hoda began slowly dancing towards each other as their former Kathie Lee & Hoda theme song played.

Despite the sweet prerecorded fake-out video, Hoda confessed she had hoped Kathie Lee would be there and was happy she was.

Kathie Lee said she initially signed on to co-host the Today 4th hour program for a year, but that turned into 11. She and Hoda were co-hosts from 2011 until 2019, when Kathie Lee left and Jenna took over.

“The one thing I had in common with you and with Regis [Philbin], two very different people. I looked forward to being with you both,” she told Hoda.

She called her “sunshine in a bottle,” saying that Hoda became “fearless” as her co-host when she began demonstrating her performance skills.

The segment closed with a teary-eyed toast from Kathie Lee, who got everyone emotional as she wished her friend and former co-star all the best in her next chapter.