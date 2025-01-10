Walker Hayes on Today show to celebrate Hoda Kotb’s final day with Wednesdays song they co-wrote

Viewers praised Walker Hayes on Today, as he appeared on the show to participate in Hoda Kotb’s final day.

He performed the song, Wednesdays, as a tribute to Hoda, who announced last year that she was leaving Today after 17 years.

During the final Hoda & Jenna episode, Hoda sat beside her friend, Jenna Bush Hager, who has co-hosted the Today 4th hour show with her since 2019.

In an Instagram clip captured during the moment, Jenna had a hand on Hoda’s leg, and they became emotional as Hayes finished singing and performing.

Individuals in the room cheered and applauded as a teary-eyed Hoda got up to hug Hayes.

“@walkerhayes surprised @hodakotb at her Hoda-bration with a performance of “Wednesdays,” the song they wrote together with @lorimckennama ❤️ #hodaandjenna,” a caption on the IG post said.

Hayes co-wrote Wednesdays song with Hoda

According to NBC, Hoda participated in writing the song Wednesdays, which is about how there are happy and sad days throughout life, but most of our days are simply like Wednesdays.

Several days before Hoda’s final Today episode, Hayes shared a performance of the unreleased song on his official Instagram page and mentioned the song was constantly in his daughter’s head.

“New one with @lorimckennama and @hodakotb ❤️ Lolly said this one’s always stuck in her head 🥲 Happy New Year y’all. Here’s to appreciate the ones we get to do life with …especially on the Wednesdays. Cuz I mean…most days are just Wednesdays. Love the song so much I posted it on a Tuesday 😂,” he captioned the video post.

Hayes, a 45-year-old singer-songwriter from Mobile, Alabama, released his debut album, Reason to Rhyme, in 2011. He’s since released three more studio albums, including 2023’s New Money.

He previously received nominations for the CMT Music Awards, American Music Awards, and Grammy Awards. However, his first win arrived at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards when he received the Top Country Song award for Fancy Like.

Before the holidays, he dropped by the Today show for a live performance of his song Christmas Vacation.

In December, Hayes also appeared as a guest on Hoda’s podcast Making Space With Hoda Kotb, and they discussed the popular TikTok videos he and his daughters create.

During a Today episode after that podcast, Hoda’s co-star Savannah Guthrie revealed that “Hoda gave [Hayes] an idea for a song, which is actually a great idea, and he’s writing a song.”

“It’s called ‘Wednesdays.’ I’m like a co-writer,” Hoda shared with her co-stars on Today.

More details about Hayes’s music, merchandise, and upcoming concert dates are available at his official website.

Fans gushed over Hayes’s performance for Hoda, calling it ‘new favorite song’

In the Instagram comments, many fans expressed their appreciation of the new song, with several asking where they might get a copy for personal use.

“Loooooved this song!!! Where can I buy it???” a commenter wrote.

“EXACTLY @walkerhayes !!! We need this in our lives please,” a commenter replied.

Another individual said, “this is just the perfect song. Hoda has touched more people than she can even imagine.”

“My new favorite song! Beautiful!” a commenter wrote.

In addition to listening to Hayes perform the song she co-wrote with him, Hoda received plenty of other tributes. Her emotional final day on Today also included heartfelt remarks and surprises from co-stars Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and others.

Today airs weekdays on NBC.