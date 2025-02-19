Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reunite after Today Show split

It’s been a little over a month since Hoda Kotb left her chair beside Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show.

After 17 years with NBC, Hoda decided it was time to focus on her girls and launch her own brand. However, she isn’t completely done with the network, as she will be involved in special and Olympic coverage in the future.

Savannah now sits beside Craig Melvin, who took Hoda’s place beginning January 13, 2025.

Today Show viewers may have noticed Savannah’s absence earlier this week. She was on vacation with her family in Florida but returned to her seat on the morning show today.

As she enjoyed the warm weather and sunshine, there was also a special moment on the trip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Hoda and Savannah were reunited, and smiles were all around.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reunite in warmer weather

On Instagram, Savannah Guthrie shared the reunion between her and former Today co-host Hoda Kotb.

The women were on vacation in Florida with their families and ended up together again.

Savannah wrote, “oh and a bonus @hodakotb sighting for a little extra ☀️”

The share came after a previous dump featuring Savannah’s kids as they enjoyed the warm weather by the pool and beach, with a bit of playing bingo thrown in the mix.

What is Hoda Kotb up to now?

After much consideration and a very tearful week of goodbyes, Hoda Kotb filmed her final episode of the Today Show on Friday, January 10, 2025.

She had been a fixture alongside Savannah Guthrie for years and co-hosted Today’s third-hour with Jenna Bush Hager.

It’s been an adjustment for everyone at the network without Hoda, but she appears to be enjoying life beyond Today with her daughters, Haley and Hope.

What Hoda’s up to these days is all about wellness. The former Today star revealed she was working on a wellness app and everything related to it.

There’s also been talk of Hoda hosting wellness retreats in addition to the app. It is still a work in progress, but she is ready to help people center themselves and offer tools to help them return to their center.

Hoda is also traveling. She was vacationing with Haley and Hope in Florida when she and Savannah Guthrie had a chance to reconnect and snap a photo together.

Despite no longer working together, the women are still very close and continue to root for one another.