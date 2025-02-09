Jenna Bush Hager welcomes Saturday Night Live greats for Jenna & Friends

Who knew Jenna Bush Hager was so funny?

As the search for a co-host to fill the seat Hoda Kotb vacated last month continues, Jenna is working with friends and personalities to keep the show running.

Next week, Jenna will be joined by several Saturday Night Live greats as NBC continues to promote the show’s 50th anniversary.

There will be no shortage of comedic relief mixed with real-life topics, which is why viewers tune in.

Fans of both will want to tune in all week, as Jenna’s co-host will change each day leading up to the 50th anniversary, which falls on February 15.

It’s quite a line-up, and we are ready to see the shenanigans they come up with.

Who is joining Jenna Bush Hager on Jenna & Friends?

In conjunction with Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary, several of the show’s comedians will sit next to Jenna Bush Hager.

Jenna & Friends shared the co-host line-up for “SNL” week, which includes Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Mikey Day, Cheri Oteri, and Chloe Fineman. They will appear in that order, with Amy opening the week and Chloe closing out the week.

We expect plenty of jokes and possibly an inside look at what viewers can expect from Saturday Night Live’s big anniversary. It should be interesting to see how each day differs, with various co-hosts swapping through the week instead of having someone sit with Jenna all week.

Who has co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager since Hoda Kotb left?

Jenna Bush Hager has had various co-hosts over the last few weeks. Hoda Kotb’s exit turned the show into Jenna & Friends as the search continues to find someone to sit with Jenna full-time.

Several people have appeared on the show with Jenna, including Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jordin Sparks.

Scarlett Johannson and Ego Nwodim each hosted a whole week. Viewers enjoyed both, some even saying that having Ego on was “magical.”

It will be interesting to see how the “SNL” week goes and what funny moments come from it. Jenna isn’t a comedian, but some of the things she says and does make viewers laugh.

Her father, George W. Bush, also has a little comedy in him. Jenna talked about her father’s facial expressions when he was put in the spotlight years after his presidency ended.

We expect a week of fun, especially with the big names Jenna & Friends has on the co-host list.

Jenna & Friends airs weekdays on NBC.