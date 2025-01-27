Here’s why Craig Melvin has Savannah Guthrie’s face tattooed on his neck

A friendly bet never hurt anyone, right?

Today, co-anchors Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie made a friendly wager on a recent football game.

Craig hoped the Washington Commanders would beat the Philidelphia Eagles to earn a spot in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, Savannah’s team won the game, and the Birds will be headed to New Orleans to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the January 27 episode of Today, Craig had to pay up for the friendly bet he made with Savannah.

Viewers watched as Al Roker and Carson Daly gathered around as the neck tattoo was placed on Craig’s neck. Savannah was happy with its appearance, featuring her face and the Eagles logo.

Now, Craig will walk around with Savannah’s face tattooed on his neck for however many days it lasts.

Craig Melvin debuts neck tattoo on Today

The good news for Craig Melvin is that the tattoo of co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s face is only temporary.

He joked, “This is why we don’t gamble, kids!” just before the ink was applied to his neck.

It was a team effort, with Carson Daly and Al Roker present to help and exacerbate the situation.

Carson also remarked that removing his daughter’s similar tattoo took nearly six months. The tattoo is supposed to last only a short time, but for the duration, everyone walking behind Craig will get a glimpse of Savannah and the Eagles logo.

Craig Melvin took over when Hoda Kotb exited Today

It’s only been a few weeks since Hoda Kotb bid farewell to Today, but it’s almost as if Craig Melvin was in that spot all along.

The chemistry between him and Savannah Guthrie works well, and it is important to keep the viewers happy, especially with the various morning show competitors.

Craig and Savannah have been promoting their new partnership, including appearing on The Tonight Show together. When Savannah fell ill and returned after missing a day, Craig joked that she was already sick of him.

Despite everyone at Today experiencing a transition, things have moved forward with little to no upset because of the dynamic between Craig and Savannah and their support for one another.

For the next few days, Craig will be tasked with walking around with a neck tattoo featuring Savannah’s face, and if people don’t watch the show, they will have no idea what happened and why he has this tattoo in the first place.