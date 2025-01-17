Savannah Guthrie addresses Today absence because of illness

It’s been a whirlwind week for the anchors of NBC’s Today Show.

With Hoda Kotb gone and Craig Melvin in her place, Savannah Guthrie has been adjusting to the new normal on the popular morning show.

In addition to filming the morning show this week alongside Craig, Savannah also taped an appearance on The Tonight Show before being absent for Thursday’s broadcast of Today.

However, Today viewers didn’t have to wait long for Savannah to return.

She was back on Friday’s broadcast, explaining what caused her to miss the previous day’s show.

So, why was Savannah missing?

Savannah Guthrie reveals illness took down her family

During Friday’s Today Show, Craig Melvin asked Savannah Guthrie how she was feeling and mentioned his happiness that she was back with him.

The Today co-anchor revealed that her family had been hit with the norovirus. Savannah said it “blazed” through her home, but thankfully, it was a quick-moving illness.

She was feeling better and back after just one day away from Today. Craig had previously joked that her absence was Savannah bailing after just three days on the job with him.

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin have a good working relationship

Earlier this week, Craig Melvin spoke with People about stepping into the co-anchor role on the Today Show.

Hoda Kotb left after 17 years with Today, and Craig began filming as co-anchor on Monday, January 13.

Craig told the publication, “If you spend decades working toward something, and then all of a sudden you get it, it’s like, ‘Okay. Well, crap. Well now, I don’t want to screw it up.’ And that’s where I am now. I just don’t want to screw it up.”

He also mentioned that he and Savannah Guthrie have become “dear friends,” and he looks forward to the “adventure” with her.

For her part, the Today Show co-anchor told the publication, “We support each other and have each other’s backs. Craig has proven himself to be an incredible journalist, a basically flawless broadcaster, a warm, engaging interviewer and a wonderful colleague and teammate. We’re just so lucky that the perfect person for this job was sitting right next to us the whole time.”

The first week of filming has command gone for Savannah and Craig. Aside from the norovirus ravaging Savannah and her family, things went smoothly, causing her to miss a day.

While Today viewers miss Hoda, they know Craig and Savannah will do their best to continue with the show’s vibe.