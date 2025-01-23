Hoda Kotb’s income will rise following Today exit

It’s only been a few weeks since Hoda Kotb said goodbye to her family at Today.

She spent over two decades with NBC, and leaving will be an adjustment.

However, plenty is on the horizon for the popular daytime host.

Hoda plans to venture into the wellness business with an app and company that will feature unique opportunities.

The TV host revealed her plans earlier this month as she appeared on the NBC talk shows to discuss what would be next following her Today exit.

And with the launch comes the potential to earn more than she did while under the NBC umbrella full-time.

Hoda Kotb could make significantly more money

Heading a wellness company and developing an app to pair with it is a big venture.

Since she is no longer with NBC in a full-time role, Hoda Kotb will likely have opportunities to work with various other brands and accept paid endorsements.

A source close to the situation spoke with Us Weekly, revealing, “She’s going to earn way more than she did at the Today show.”

They continued, “Now that she’s not full-time at NBC, Hoda will be working with brands and can be paid to endorse them. She also could make several hundred thousand dollars for speaking engagements on subjects like, ‘changing your life at 60.’”

Hoda will serve as a ‘special correspondent’ with NBC

Hoda Kotb will still be seen on Today and the NBC network, but with a much smaller role.

She signed a deal to cover the next two Olympics, something she appears to enjoy doing with the team that travels for the events and provides coverage for the world event.

The source also told the publication that Hoda will participate in special segments for the network and may appear around “10 times” as she shares her feel-good stories.

Hoda gave up her spot next to Savannah Guthrie to spend more time with her children and be more flexible. Craig Melvin was promoted to fill the spot Hoda left vacant, and so far, things appear to be going well.

The next few months will reveal what Hoda has been working on, where she is living the life she wanted with her daughters, and how she is working on herself. There’s been some dating talk after she split from Joel Schiffman (whom she shares her daughters with) in 2022.

There is so much potential for Hoda, and with that comes higher pay and more money.