Hoda Kotb ‘signed a new deal’ for NBC role after last Today show

Following an emotional final week on NBC’s Today, Hoda Kotb has signed on for another role with the network.

Hoda’s co-stars celebrated her final week with a “Hoda-bration,” which brought many surprises and teary-eyed moments.

Among them were Hoda’s surprise visit from Gayle King and a visit from former co-star Kathie Lee Gifford.

However, Friday was a tough last day for viewers to see her as Today’s star anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie.

In addition, it was the final day that Hoda appeared as the host of Today with Hoda & Jenna alongside her friend, Jenna Bush Hager. Today‘s fourth-hour program returns Monday with a new name, Jenna & Friends.

While Hoda previously revealed her reasons for leaving Today included spending more time with family, she also indicated she wouldn’t entirely leave NBC behind.

Hoda Kotb explained her ‘Snoop-ish’ role at NBC

According to Page Six, NBC viewers will still see Hoda, just not as often as when she appeared as an anchor on the Today show. Instead, she revealed she’ll participate in monthly segments for Today.

She’ll also travel to help cover the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I think it’ll be kind of a Snoop-ish role,” she told Page Six, referring to the rap icon’s participating as a correspondent at the Paris Olympics.

In August, The U.S. Sun reported that Snoop Dogg earned $499,300 daily as a special Olympics correspondent for his work with NBC. It’s unclear if Hoda’s deal is worth around the same amount.

“I want to be a supporting character on a team that is already in place so that I’ll come in and just have a role there,” Hoda said of her future work.

“I think we talked about doing something every four to six weeks, just a little something,” she shared regarding the Today show.

Viewers may also see an occasional guest appearance from Hoda on NBC’s Today with Jenna & Friends.

Hoda refuted claims she was leaving NBC over money

While talking to Page Six, Hoda also shut down previous speculation she’d decided to leave as Today anchor due to a money issue. She called the job “amazing,” indicating she isn’t doing it just for “a paycheck every other Thursday.”

“I do it because I love it. And I think it never has been a money thing for me … I’ve taken jobs I’ve loved, and then I’ve asked, you know, for whatever I wanted,” she added.

On Monday, January 13, viewers will see Craig Melvin as Hoda’s replacement alongside co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Today with Jenna & Friends will feature Jenna and celebrity co-hosts instead of Hoda.

While Hoda will likely cheer on her former co-stars, she has plenty to keep her busy while away from Today, including launching a wellness app, podcasting, authoring more books, and spending time with her daughters, Haley and Hope.