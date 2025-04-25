Jenna Bush Hager reacts to co-host’s on-set accident: ‘That is not on you’

Jenna Bush Hager gave her latest guest co-host for Today with Jenna & Friends a great introductory speech, capped off by a sudden mishap with some furniture.

As the NBC program continues featuring various guest co-hosts after Hoda Kotb’s departure, viewers saw Tyra Banks as Jenna’s co-host last week.

Fans seemed to have mixed reactions to Banks on the show, with some saying Jenna shouldn’t bring her back.

This week, Justin Sylvester, Andy Cohen, and Tiffany Haddish appeared, with Tiffany co-hosting on multiple days.

The actress and comedian added unique hilarity and funny moments to the show, some of which weren’t planned.

While Jenna gave Tiffany a grand introduction, she had a “clumsy” accident to add to her entrance.

Jenna’s co-host experienced a ‘clumsy’ entrance

As Today with Jenna & Friends opened, Jenna introduced her talented co-host while the women entered the show’s set.

“Hey, everyone, it is Thursday. It’s April 24th. Actress, comedian, all-around queen, writer, Grammy winner. What else are you?” Jenna asked as they walked to their seats at the show’s main table.

Suddenly, Tiffany bumped into a smaller table with a mirror top behind the larger one, knocking it over. She immediately picked it back up as both women were surprised by the mishap.

“Clumsy! Clumsy, that’s what I definitely am is clumsy!” she yelled.

“No, they put that table in the wrong place. That is not on you,” Jenna assured her.

“Who put this table here?” Tiffany asked as she looked around the studio.

Jenna laughed with her co-host about the mishap, indicating it was the first time she’d seen some furniture fall over on the set.

Thankfully, everyone was OK and had a good laugh to start the show before things moved on.

Tiffany was a hit with Jenna and her viewers

Mishaps aside, Tiffany indicated she had fun co-hosting Today with Jenna & Friends for several days.

Jenna gave her a friendship bracelet in a video clip, proclaiming Tiffany her “new best friend.”

A “Tiffany” chant erupted from others in the studio as Tiffany danced and ate up the moment.

While viewers tend to be critical of some of Jenna’s co-hosts, many seemed to be on board with Tiffany appearing on the show.

“She’s SO FUN to listen too !!!!! GREAT SHOW TODAY !!!” a commenter wrote on Instagram.

Another said, “Tiffany!! I love that she is funny and so full of life.”

“Tiff, you are a breath of fresh air. So fun,” a commenter wrote.

Others said, “Love her, she should be your new co host!!!!!” and “Co Host Vibes Are Strong.”

Since Hoda left Today with Jenna & Friends in January, the show has featured numerous co-hosts, including Scarlett Johansson, Dwyane Wade, Wynonna Judd, Olivia Munn, and Jenna’s husband, Henry Hager.

While Sylvester and Cohen appeared for an episode each, Tiffany appeared on three.

The actress and comedian was scheduled to return on Friday, April 25, and was likely ready for whatever they tried to put in her way during the entrance.