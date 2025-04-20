Jenna Bush Hager fans slam co-host decision: ‘Don’t do it Jenna’

As Jenna Bush Hager continues to feature various celebrity co-hosts on her Today With Jenna & Friends show, fans continue to express who they want as the permanent co-host.

Jenna’s variety of daily and weekly co-hosts began after the show’s original host, Hoda Kotb, left NBC’s Today and Today With Hoda & Jenna in January.

Since then, Jenna’s show has featured an impressive lineup of co-hosts, including Scarlett Johansson, Dwyane Wade, John Legend, Wynonna Judd, Eva Longoria, and Olivia Munn.

Jenna’s sister, Barbara Bush, and husband, Henry Hager, even spent some time co-hosting with Jenna.

With each co-host’s time on the show, fans have shown interest in making specific individuals the full-time co-host.

However, one of Jenna’s recent co-hosts drew the ire of some fans who insisted she should not return.

DWTS alum recently co-hosted with Jenna

Supermodel and TV personality Tyra Banks traveled to the United States last week and co-hosted Today With Jenna & Friends for the whole week.

Tyra, a former Dancing with the Stars host and America’s Next Top Model maven, traveled from Australia to participate.

As the women began the Monday episode, Jenna thanked her co-host for traveling such a distance to join her.

“You win the longest commute award,” she joked to Tyra, who asked for her trophy.

“For you to be here means so much, so thank you so much,” Jenna said.

An Instagram carousel post appeared on the @jennaandfriends page spotlighting a series of photos from Tyra’s week on the show.

“What a week! Thank you again, @tyrabanks for crossing continents to co-host #JennaandFriends 🩷,” a caption on the post said.

While speaking about her life in Australia, Tyra felt it was much simpler there than in America. She mentioned there were fewer choices at the grocery store, or there would be one big musical that came to the region that everyone needed to see.

Throughout her week on Today With Jenna & Friends, Tyra participated in various segments, including teaching Sesame Street characters how to walk the runway and serving ice cream from a truck with Jenna outside at 30 Rock.

Interview guests during Tyra’s co-hosting stint included Lake Bell, Pop The Balloon host Yvonne Orji, and Summer House stars Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner.

In addition, Tyra shared a hilarious dating advice rant about “throwing a net” to find the right person.

However, not all viewers were entertained or pleased with the co-host choice, as many sounded off about the former DWTS host.

Some viewers disliked Jenna’s co-host choice

Many individuals expressed strong opinions about the recent co-host in the Instagram comment section for one of Today With Jenna & Friends’ posts.

“I stopped watching Dancing with the Stars when Tyra Banks was the host… Don’t want to have to stop watching Jenna and friends. Please don’t have her back,” one commenter wrote.

Another posted, “You lost me on Monday when I saw Tyra was on all week!”

“Please no! Tyra drives me crazy!” another commenter posted, while one wrote, “Don’t do it Jenna.”

Jenna’s viewers have some thoughts. Pic credit: @jennaandfriends/Instagram

In the comments for the clip of Tyra’s dating advice, viewers also shared their feedback and frustration over the co-host.

“Bad pairing. Tyra is too much,” a commenter posted, with another saying, “I’m so glad this week is over. Tyra was so annoying loud and over talking.”

“Tyra talks [too] much. Big personality next to Jenna. Scarlett is still the best,” a commenter wrote, seeming to have selected their choice for permanent co-host.

More thoughts from Jenna’s fans. Pic credit: @jennaandfriends/Instagram

Tyra was the primary host for Dancing with the Stars from Seasons 29 through 31 before departing. She also hosted 23 seasons of America’s Next Top Model, two seasons of America’s Got Talent, and her self-titled daytime talk show from 2005 through 2010.

According to Today, Tyra moved to Australia with her family to launch and grow her ice cream brand, Smize & Dream.

Jenna & Friends revealed upcoming co-hosts

As Tyra returns to her new venture and lifestyle in Australia, Jenna will have three more co-hosts joining her on April 21.

Based on an Instagram post, viewers will see returning co-host Justin Sylvester, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, and actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

It’s unclear if a search for a permanent co-host is in progress or if the format for Jenna’s show will remain the same.

While some fans seem displeased about Jenna not selecting a permanent co-host, the format could help the show remain fresh and unique, with various personalities and perspectives.