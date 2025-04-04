Gayle King and Blue Origin crew slammed by Olivia Munn for ‘gluttonous’ space flight

Gayle King and her Blue Origin crewmates continue to face backlash over their upcoming space flight.

Weeks ago, CBS Mornings revealed Gayle would participate in the mission, which officially launches later this month.

She’s expressed fear and excitement about the journey, but many naysayers have remained.

Following the announcement, critics blasted Gayle for participation in the mission due to its association with Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin and Amazon.

More recently, the topic came up on NBC’s Today with Jenna & Friends, as Jenna Bush Hager and her co-host, Olivia Munn, discussed it.

Munn, who Jenna also begged not to get her “kicked off” the network, was particularly critical of the mission and seemed unsure why it was necessary.

Olivia Munn blasts historic all-female space flight

In the early chat segment for Thursday’s Jenna & Friends, Jenna asked Munn if she’d heard about the space flight.

The Elle digital magazine cover of Gayle and her crewmates, including singer Katy Perry and author Lauren Sanchez, appeared on screen.

Munn seemed troubled over the topic, and Jenna told her to share her thoughts.

“What, what are they doing? Like why?” Munn asked after looking around.

“I know this is probably not the cool thing to say, but there are so many things that are so important in the world right now,” she said, with Jenna agreeing.

“There’s one astronaut, but like what are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?” Munn asked.

Munn and Jenna joked that the 11-minute trip to space to experience weightlessness was similar to the Space Mountain ride at Disney.

“It’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t afford eggs,” Munn said.

“If they bring eggs into space. Gayle King, Katy Perry,” she said, pointing her finger and looking at the camera.

Jenna mentioned that the women involved in the mission planned to go in “glam,” including makeup, extensions, and other accessories.

Munn questioned ‘gluttonous’ space trip

“Is it historic that you’re going on a ride?” Munn asked on Jenna & Friends.

“I just think it’s a bit gluttonous,” she added.

Munn mentioned that space exploration began as a way to further our knowledge and improve life for those on this planet.

She asked what Gayle and her crewmates would do while in space to make things “better” for humankind on Earth.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Gayle told Elle she wants to inspire others by going on this trip. Her crewmates expressed similar sentiments about inspiring others who see them travel to and from space for the brief visit.

The latest mission is Blue Origin NS-31, scheduled to launch on Monday, April 14. CBS Mornings will cover the event.

In addition to Gayle, Perry, and Sanchez, crew members include civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

Unsurprisingly, Munn didn’t seem interested in attending a launch party or watching the Blue Origin rocket blast off.