Jenna Bush Hager begged guest co-host not to get her ‘kicked off’ network

Jenna Bush Hager continues to navigate bumpy waters without her former Today co-host, Hoda Kotb.

She moved on to a new show and format, Today with Jenna & Friends, featuring various guest co-hosts weekly.

Her previous co-hosts included actress Scarlett Johansson, basketball superstar Dwyane Wade, Jenna’s sister Barbara, and Jenna’s husband Harry Chase Hager.

Each co-host brings a unique perspective, and sometimes viewers get surprising confessions, reveals, or funny exchanges.

For example, Jenna revealed her gruesome injury while her sister was co-hosting, and shared stories about Jenna’s previous injuries.

During a recent episode, Jenna had to warn her co-host about potentially getting her canceled with any inappropriate remarks.

Jenna’s co-host joked about her job with NBC

Actress Olivia Munn co-hosted with Jenna this week, and tried her best to get Jenna to make some surprising comments on television.

At one point, the duo discussed the different emojis available for iPhones and elsewhere.

Munn indicated she wanted a special emoji that she could use with her daughter, and Jenna suggested she could “use the radish just as other people use the eggplant for other things.”

“Not everything has to be so literal. The radish looks plum-adjacent,” Jenna said after laughter in the studio.

“What do you use the purple eggplant for?” Munn asked, possibly trying to get Jenna to make an on-air admission about the emoji.

Jenna told her, “I like how you just kind of stir the pot. You know what it’s used for!”

Munn joked that if Jenna still had a job next week, she hadn’t done her job as co-host.

“Please don’t get me kicked off here. But I’m gonna miss you, this has been so much fun,” she told Munn.

The co-hosts also discussed dating advice they’d give their younger selves or daughters (below).

Munn got Jenna to reveal a personal detail about her and her husband

While Munn couldn’t get Jenna to confess what she uses the eggplant emoji for, she got her to reveal something personal about her life as a mother and wife.

During an exchange at the Jenna & Friends desk, Munn asked Jenna if she schedules time to be intimate with her husband.

“This is a personal question, but do you? Do you schedule? Do you schedule?” Munn asked several times as Jenna and others in the studio laughed.

“Now, here’s the thing. When you have multiple children, you’ll see,” Jenna told her after she gathered her thoughts.

“Sometimes you have to. You kind of have to, and I don’t love it, but otherwise, then it don’t happen the way it used to,” she admitted to Munn and viewers.

Jenna attempted to put her co-host in the hot seat with the same question. However, Munn signified that she was keeping quiet about the topic.

“I’m not judging it,” Munn told Jenna, but maintained her silence about intimacy with her husband.

Munn married comedian John Mulaney last year. The couple has two children: a son born in 2021 and a daughter born via surrogate last September.

While fans have likely enjoyed Munn as a co-host, she won’t continue as Jenna’s sidekick on the show. Next week, viewers will see male co-hosts, including Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, Running Point star Jay Ellis, and singer John Legend.