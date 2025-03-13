Jenna Bush Hager viewers say Jenna & Friends should make ‘above and beyond’ co-host ‘permanent’

Jenna Bush Hager continues to feature guest co-hosts on Jenna & Friends, but fans think she found one that should be full-time.

Her show, formerly Today with Hoda & Jenna, began bringing in celebrities to co-host after Hoda Kotb exited NBC’s Today.

Since then, some of Jenna’s celebrity co-hosts have included Scarlett Johansson, Ego Nwodim, Justin Sylvester, Wynonna Judd, and Heidi Gardner.

While they have only been there temporarily, most have received open invitations to return.

Several of Jenna’s co-hosts also received praise from viewers, including her most recent guest co-host: basketball superstar Dwyane Wade.

The three-time Miami Heat champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer appeared on episodes this week, and fans seemed eager to see him become “permanent.”

Wade opened up about his health journey and more

Dwyane Wade’s appearance as Jenna’s guest co-host this week included many big moments, such as him discussing his kidney cancer diagnosis and sharing powerful advice with others.

He mentioned some early symptoms that prompted him to check with doctors, resulting in the diagnosis, surgery, and additional treatments.

He suggested others should “be proactive” and not be “too afraid to open up and tell someone what you’re feeling inside.”

“A lot of men in my life and in the Black community, we’re so prideful,” Wade said, adding, “But going in, being proactive, saying ‘Hey, I want to live a long life. How do I do that?'”

He encouraged others to communicate with their family members about what is happening to help “know your history” regarding health issues.

In a fun segment, Wade also presented what’s inside his well-organized travel “murse.”

Among the items were his Jenna & Friends bracelet, lip gloss, and a bag of floss sticks for his teeth.

“I’m very organized. I guess I got a little touch of OCD,” he shared.

Jenna learned that Wade doesn’t dress himself and relies upon a great stylist to keep him well-dressed.

In another segment, Wade received a surprise video message from Ed Sheeran, one of his favorite musical artists.

The two previously met at the Met Gala, and the singer wished Wade good luck on co-hosting with Jenna and extended an invite to the basketball superstar.

“I’ll be on tour in the States next year, so come whenever,” Sheeran said to close his video.

Wade was taken aback by the moment and promised to go to Sheeran’s concert when he hits the States.

During Jenna & Friends, the basketball legend revealed that he loved Sheeran’s music and used it to motivate himself before NBA playoff games.

Unsurprisingly, a backstage moment proved Wade’s love of Sheeran’s music.

Jenna & Friends fans celebrated Wade and suggested he should become ‘permanent’

After seeing Wade co-hosting for most of the week, many fans had seen enough to know that Jenna & Friends should “Keep Dwayne” as co-host.

“I enjoyed Dwane on Jenna for the week. It allowed me to see his authentic personality,” one commenter wrote.

Another posted, “this man is above and beyond anyone that’s hosted to date. Dwayne is amazing!! If he’s not chosen to fill the position for this show, he DEFINITELY should have his own show.”

“@jennabhager has finally relaxed and met her perfect co-host @dwyanewade. So smooth and compliment each other so well,” a commenter wrote.

Jenna’s viewers weighed in. Pic credit: @jennaandfriends/Instagram

The NBA legend returns for Friday’s episode to co-host with Jenna.

Before Wade co-hosted, viewers saw many other options if Jenna needed a permanent co-host. Other guest co-hosts included Willie Geist, Regina Hall, and Heather McMahan, many of whom fans also suggested should become the full-time co-host.