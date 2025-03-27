Andy Cohen had a ‘serious conversation’ with Garcelle Beauvais after RHOBH reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been a hot topic for the past few days, and Garcelle Beauvais’ name has been on everybody’s lips.

The actress recently announced that she quit the show, and now Andy Cohen is chiming in.

Rumors have run rampant that her decision to leave was directly related to the events at the Season 14 reunion.

Andy hinted as much, noting that things didn’t end well between Garcelle and her costars, and he had a “serious conversation” with her later on.

The recently dropped trailer showed Garcelle walking off stage after being called out by her castmates.

Meanwhile, we know at least two people who won’t be missing the 58-year-old—Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John.

The duo is fielding major backlash online for their shady responses to Garcelle’s exit on Watch What Happens Live.

Andy Cohen had a ‘serious conversation’ with Garcelle Beauvais before she quit RHOBH

RHOBH was a hot topic on Radio Andy as they discussed Garcelle’s surprising departure from the show.

Andy confessed that the actress left the Season 14 reunion in a “not good place” with her castmates.

“We had a serious conversation before she was on Watch What Happens Live,” explained Andy. “We got together about an hour before her live show, and she and I really hashed things out.”

The dad of two said Garcelle shared her mindset about going into another season, and her head was not in it.

He also reaffirmed what the mom of three said in her announcement about wanting to focus on her kids during their senior year in high school.

“It was one of the most real conversations,” added Andy, noting that the door was open for Garcelle’s return.

“I was like, Look, call us in a year, by the way, if you feel like it, and see where you’re at,” shared Andy.

What happened at the RHOBH reunion?

The Season 14 reunion trailer showed Garcelle in the hot seat, facing off with Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne.

In the clip, Dorit confronted the actress for insinuating that her estranged husband, PK, was involved in their 2021 home invasion.

Erika also called out Sutton Stracke and Garcelle for not sharing their lives on camera.

When Garcelle asked if she knew something, Erika retorted, “No, I wish you were more interesting, I guess.”

Things got more heated as the teaser ended with Garcelle walking off stage, saying, “I’m so f**king sick of it.”

“I can’t be friends with people like that; I don’t trust them,” exclaimed Garcelle backstage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.