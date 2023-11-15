Tyra Banks reveals next ‘BIGGG’ project following Dancing with the Stars hosting gig

After three seasons as the host of Dancing with the Stars, Tyra Banks is embarking on a major career change.

The former America’s Next Top Model host made the big announcement this week and asked her fans for their input.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the mom of one recorded herself as she told her fans and followers, “I got a big project coming up, and I need your help.”

As it turns out, Tyra is shifting gears, moving away from her modeling background and hosting duties with a sweet new deal.

“It’s called SMiZE. I got an ice cream company,” Tyra shared. “It’s called SMiZE & Dream, and we are going to be writing a graphic novel themed on the people who are on our logo.”

Tyra will be dropping a new character every day for the next five days, and she will use her fans’ input to decide what they should look like.

The winning designs will be revealed at Los Angeles Comic Con from December 1 to 3.

Tyra Banks is trading in her roles as host and executive producer for DWTS to become a full-time businesswoman

Initially, SMiZE & Dream was only available internationally, but she’s since brought the brand to the States.

Tyra’s ice cream brand touts itself as “The dreamiest ice cream with a yummy PRiZE hidden inside” and is currently available in New York, including Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.

Seven flavors are available, each with a “Prize” flavor in the middle of the 14-oz. container.

Ahead of her ice cream entrepreneurship, Tyra announced that she would no longer be hosting DWTS after three seasons with the popular celebrity dance competition.

In addition to hosting the hit ABC show, Tyra also acted as an executive producer, but she’s reportedly given up that role as well.

Tyra is pouring her ‘heart and soul’ into her business

In March 2023, Tyra decided it was time to move on from hosting DWTS and pursue her real passion: being a businesswoman.

The supermodel told TMZ, “I think it’s time. I think my heart and soul are into my business. It’s also into producing TV.”

“I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that while hosting a show,” Tyra added. “So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting.”

DWTS didn’t officially announce Tyra’s departure from the show, but it was announced that Julianne Hough had stepped in to fill Tyra’s spot in the ballroom.

Tyra was supportive of Julianne replacing her on DWTS, telling Us Weekly, “The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. … She has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!”