Is Stella Kidd leaving Chicago Fire? Here’s what we know

Many fans are worried Stella Kidd is leaving Chicago Fire.

A new TV promo for the upcoming One Chicago crossover event spurred that concern.

The big night arrives on Wednesday, January 29, when a possible gas explosion leads to many victims at (and below) an office building.

Characters from Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are caught in the blast, putting them at risk as time ticks down.

The promo focuses on Lieutenant Stella Kidd, one of those victims. As the promo concludes, a call goes out for her, but there is no response.

Viewers are left with a final scene of Lieutenant Kelly Severide possibly crying as he worries about his wife.

Does Stella Kidd die during the One Chicago crossover?

Some spoilers are ahead as we address the question of Stella Kidd’s fate during the One Chicago crossover.

Putting important characters in peril raises the stakes for shows like Med, Fire, and P.D.

While we could be wrong, we don’t think Stella Kidd is leaving Chicago Fire.

Showrunner Andrea Newman recently spoke about the situation between Kidd and Severide and whether or not kids are in their future.

“Soon into the second half of the season, someone from Kidd’s family shows up in Chicago, and the history that is revealed leads Kidd and Severide to restart their conversation about what having their own family means to them,” Andrea revealed about the upcoming Chicago Fire episodes.

That plot point hasn’t happened yet for Kidd and Severide, so unless it happens early in the crossover event on January 29, Kidd has to survive to restart that conversation.

A mysterious woman did pop up as a teacher during Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 10, and she alluded to knowing Kidd, so maybe that’s a thread to keep an eye on.

As for the big crossover event, it arrives on Wednesday, January 29.

Keep in mind that the Chicago Fire episode begins at 8/7c that evening. This new time slot gives Firehouse 51 a chance to kick off the night.

Below is the crossover TV promo that has Chicago Fire fans nervous. It’s going to be a dramatic night. Watch it and share your thoughts in a comment below.

Here are the episode synopses for each show during the crossover. The night begins with Chicago Fire at 8/7c, continues with Chicago Med at 9/8c, and ends with Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.

