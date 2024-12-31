Chicago Fire fan shares fun story of meeting Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide): ‘It was something I’ll never forget’

Chicago Fire fan Angela Roschel got a huge surprise while she was recently at work.

Angela works at a Lancaster County Sheetz and spotted a familiar face during one of her shifts.

Sheetz is a chain of convenience stores that sells made-to-order fast food and keeps its doors open 24/7.

Lancaster County is in Pennsylvania, where one Taylor Kinney is originally from.

Taylor continues to star as Firefighter Kelly Severide on the hit NBC show Chicago Fire.

Though the show has been on its winter hiatus, new episodes arrive early in 2025 in primetime. It’s highly recommended that fans re-watch the fall finale before the upcoming return date. That previous episode was Season 13, Episode 8.

Taylor Kinney poses for a photo with a fan

After reportedly working at Sheetz for five and a half years, Angela Roschel ran into the first famous person she had seen before.

It all happened at the Greenfield Road in East Lampeter Township.

“I was like, ‘I think I know him.’ But then when he turned and I was able to get a full-face view, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. That’s Taylor Kinney!'” Angela stated about the encounter.

“I always see or hear of other people’s encounters with celebrities and say, “If only that was me.’ Well, I had my moment, and it was something I’ll never forget,” Angela added.

Roschel revealed that she asked him to take a photo with her after explaining that she was a fan. He agreed and gave a thumbs-up in the picture shared below.

She stated that Taylor purchased some lottery tickets with a friend and headed out after taking the fan photo.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.