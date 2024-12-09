Chicago Fire schedule: Upcoming episode airs at new time

Chicago Fire fans will see a shift in the NBC schedule for an upcoming January 2025 episode.

The Chicago shows are on winter hiatus, with no new episodes airing in December 2024.

Previous episodes from Chicago Fire Season 13 are available for streaming on Peacock, but fans must be patient for new content.

The Chicago Fire winter premiere is on Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c. NBC airs the Chicago Med winter premiere earlier that night (8/7c) and finishes the evening with the Chicago P.D. winter premiere (10/9c).

These episodes have already been filmed, so soon One Chicago fans should see new promos for the winter premieres.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When we last saw the folks at Firehouse 51, Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) took exams to advance their careers. The fall finale also focused on Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) seeing a surprise guest star.

Chicago Fire episodes scheduled for January 2025

Below is a breakdown of the January 2025 episodes for Chicago Fire. The winter premiere is on January 8, but the January 29 episode is of note.

January 29 is the One Chicago crossover event. The three shows will deal with one huge storyline, causing characters to intermingle all night.

Chicago Fire has been moved to 8/7c on January 29 due to the formatting for the One Chicago crossover. It’s an hour earlier, so fans will want to take note.

Chicago Med gets pushed back to 9/8c on January 29, followed by Chicago P.D. at 10/9c. NBC will remind viewers when the event gets closer.

January 8: Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9 (winter premiere) at 9/8c.

January 15: Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 10 at 9/8c.

January 22: Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 11 at 9/8c.

January 29: Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 12 (crossover event) at 8/7c.

“This is not a drill! don’t miss the one chicago crossover event, january 29 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock,” reads a new Instagram post from the One Chicago shows.

More news from the world of One Chicago

Here’s why Herrmann was missing from Chicago Fire episodes. It adds context to what Chicago Fire fans saw on TV.

Chicago Med has threatened to kill off Sharon Goodwin. Med’s fall finale focused on two huge cliffhangers, both revolving around a character leaving the show.

A set photo from the One Chicago crossover was shared. A Chicago Fire star posted a set photo from the crossover on social media, raising interest for the upcoming event.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.