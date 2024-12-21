Chicago Med spoilers: Is Steven Weber’s Dr. Archer leaving?

Chicago Med spoilers have been addressed with several new social media posts. Sort of.

Dr. Dean Archer (played by Steven Weber) was forced to share his duties as head of the ED with Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos).

Sharon Goodwin decided to have two doctors working as the Head of the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

As expected, Archer and Lenox butted heads, especially when it came to dealing with patients.

Suddenly, Archer was the doctor fighting for patients, and Lenox was trying to enforce rules and procedures based on stats instead of feelings.

When they lost a patient, it pushed Archer to the edge, and he went to Goodwin to proclaim he couldn’t work with Lenox any longer. Goodwin sided with Lenox and demoted Archer.

Archer put on a facade that he was going to work through the demotion, but he was about to resign his position at the end of the Chicago Med Season 10 fall finale.

What Archer didn’t know — when he slid his resignation letter under Goodwin’s door — was that she had been stabbed by a woman whose wife had died at the hospital.

Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med? Did Dr. Dean Archer quit his job?

Steven Weber is very active on social media and has provided some Chicago Med spoilers through his recent Instagram activity.

“Had the great good fortune to work with this legend,” Weber wrote in a new Instagram post.

Weber’s post features a photo of himself with actor Joey Slotnick. It’s from an upcoming episode of Chicago Med that airs later this season.

Dr. Dean Archer is also part of the upcoming One Chicago crossover.

“Can ya feel the swell of anticipation for the @nbconechicago crossover???????” Weber captioned another Instagram post.

The One Chicago crossover airs on Wednesday, January 29, showing Weber will be around for a while longer (at least).

