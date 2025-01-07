Chicago Fire spoilers: Teaser about what’s coming for Stella and Severide

Chicago Fire finally returns from its long winter hiatus on January 8.

Then it’s a full month of new Chicago Fire episodes for fans.

As fans may remember from the season premiere, an important conversation happened between Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

The two lieutenants were discussing their future, and having kids was resurfaced.

Stella wasn’t sure she was ready to have a baby, especially after her recent promotion and trying to get the team on Truck to be more static.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As with many topics getting broached during a season premiere, fans expected it to come up again later this season.

Small Chicago Fire spoilers about Kidd and Severide

Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman put some light on the situation between Kidd and Severide, while also dropping a nugget about what’s coming up this month.

“Both these questions can be answered at the same time!” Andrea told TV Line when asked about an update on “Stella’s head” about babies and if more of her backstory would be explored.

Despite Stella Kidd being an important character for nearly nine years of Chicago Fire, the show’s writers haven’t flushed out much of her backstory.

“Soon into the second half of the season (premiering Wednesday, Jan. 8), someone from Kidd’s family shows up in Chicago, and the history that is revealed leads Kidd and Severide to restart their conversation about what having their own family means to them,” Andrea revealed.

This sounds very interesting, and Kidd’s backstory may reveal more about how or why she has been content without kids thus far.

Due to how the answers were worded, we could learn more about the backstory of Stella Kidd during the January 15 or January 22 episode.

January 29 is when the One Chicago crossover arrives, so the writers will have much more to deal with that night.

Below is a pivotal scene from Kidd and Severide earlier this season that reinforces her doubts about having kids.

More news from the One Chicago shows

A Chicago Fire fan got to meet Taylor Kinney at her work. It was the first celebrity she has ever met and she shared the fun story.

Details about the One Chicago crossover were revealed. The shows will deal with a big event this winter.

Marina Squerciati from Chicago P.D. revealed she secretly had a baby. She plays Detective Kim Burgess on the P.D. cast and explained her early-season absence.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.