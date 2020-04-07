Is Manifest coming back for Season 3 and when will it start if it is?

Fans are desperate to know if there’s going to be a Manifest Season 3 — after last night’s finale ended on a cliffhanger.

The episode brought the season to an emotional and explosive ending that left many questions unanswered.

It has left fans wondering what is next and whether they will ever get answers to their questions.

Will the show be renewed, and give us a Manifest Season 3? Here’s what we know.

Is Manifest coming back for Season 3?

NBC has not yet revealed whether Manifest has been renewed or canceled for Season 3.

Ratings are usually the best indication of a show’s chances of being picked up for another season. The higher a show’s ratings, the better the chances that it will stay on the air.

Unfortunately, Manifest has struggled to keep ratings up. Manifest Season 2 averaged a 0.68 rating (18-49 demographic) and 3.860 million viewers.

This represents a 46 percent drop in the 18-49 demo and a 40 percent drop in viewership compared with Season 1.

Despite the significant drop in ratings, the show is still doing reasonably well when compared with other scripted series on NBC.

Manifest ranks number 8 in ratings compared with other scripted TV shows on the network. It is surpassed by top NBC shows such as This is Us, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, New Amsterdam, and Superstore, which have all been renewed.

In good news for fans, it also ranked higher in ratings than Law & Order: SVU and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which have also been renewed.

Based on the fact that NBC shows with lower ratings have been renewed for another season, viewers can hope that NBC will also renew Manifest for Season 3.

Manifest Season 3 release date

NBC announced the renewal of Manifest for Season 2 in April 2019, about two months after the Season 1 finale aired in February 2019. Season 2 eventually premiered nearly a year later in January 2020.

Based on the precedent, fans can hope that the renewal of the series for Season 3 will also be announced a few weeks after the end of Season 2 and that the show returns for Season 3 in the fall of 2020 or early in 2021.

However, since the coronavirus pandemic started, networks have been shutting down production on TV shows and it remains uncertain how soon things will return to normal. The situation could well affect plans for Manifest Season 3.

While the showrunners could announce the renewal of the series for another season anytime and work remotely to complete the scripts on schedule, they would have to wait until the pandemic abates and social distancing rules are relaxed to start production.

Manifest could, therefore, be considered to have gone on indefinite hiatus and it remains uncertain that production on Season 3 will start in time for a fall or winter 2020 premiere date. But depending on how soon the social distancing rules are relaxed, the show could still premiere in early 2021.