Is Kevin Atwater leaving Chicago P.D.? LaRoyce Hawkins still a fan-favorite

Kevin Atwater’s time on Chicago P.D. was in question during an exciting Season 7 finale.

The new episode on Wednesday night saw Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins) going undercover again, but this time it was with that cop who pointed a gun at Atwater’s head in Season 6.

Atwater and Doyle (played by Mickey O’Sullivan) went undercover, and it was immediately clear that Doyle hadn’t changed at all. It even led to his death in the episode.

Doyle profiled a man who had just been trying to take sneakers to his cousin, leading to Doyle pulling his gun and shooting first during a tense situation. Doyle was shot in the crossfire and died.

When reporting on the incident, Atwater was placed in a very difficult position. He could tell the truth about the racial profiling that got Doyle killed, or he could bury the story due to Doyle’s connections within the police department.

As Doyle was a third-generation cop, it meant he had a lot of family and friends patrolling the streets of Chicago. When Atwater decided that he needed to tell the truth — no matter what — he found himself in a very scary situation.

Is Kevin Atwater leaving Chicago P.D.?

Atwater survived the Chicago P.D. season finale, but there are a lot of questions about what comes next on the show.

There are also some questions about how the story might have gone if there were a few more episodes to watch in Season 7.

At this time, we don’t think actor LaRoyce Hawkins has any plans to leave the Chicago P.D. cast, and now the writers and producers have a lot of material with which to use him during Season 8.

Atwater doesn't have to fight this battle alone. pic.twitter.com/4M8UneVYP8 — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) April 16, 2020

What will happen in Chicago P.D. Season 8?

Due to the health crisis going on around the world, a few episodes from this season of Chicago P.D. didn’t get finished in time. It led to an earlier season finale and the Atwater vs. Doyle situation closing out Season 7.

When the show returns, the producers will likely pick up right where the episode called “Silence of the Night” came to a close. It means Atwater, the Intelligence team, and likely the people of Chicago are going to be in a lot of danger.

Doyle’s family is not going to let the situation stand, and it raises the possibility of some really good episodes to start out Chicago P.D. Season 8. It also means that some recognizable guest stars could enter the fold as members of Doyle’s family.

Knowing what’s to come will make the long summer hiatus seem ever more brutal, but at least NBC has already ordered three more seasons of the show.

Let’s hope that Atwater isn’t killed during Chicago P.D. Season 8, as having LaRoyce Hawkins on the show has always been a treat.

Chicago P.D. should return to NBC with new episodes in fall 2020.