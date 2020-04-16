Chicago P.D.’s Season 8 return: When is the show likely to come back on?

The Chicago P.D. Season 8 return is already on the minds of fans after the Season 7 finale aired on Wednesday night.

The great news for fans is that NBC already ordered three more seasons each of Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med.

As for the bad news, though, it is unclear when production can get started on the new seasons of the One Chicago shows.

When does Chicago P.D. come back on?

A typical season of Chicago P.D. runs from September to May. This year was a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused most television shows to end a bit early.

When it comes to predicting the Chicago P.D. Season 8 return date, if NBC sticks to a familiar trend each fall, then the One Chicago shows should return on the fourth or fifth Wednesday of September 2020.

Taking a quick look at the calendar, that would have the Chicago P.D. Season 8 premiere on Wednesday, September 23 or Wednesday, September 30. That would allow production to air the same number of episodes as usual.

The problem with projecting the return date, though, is that we don’t know when they will be able to start filming the Season 8 episodes.

That could alter the premiere dates for these and many other shows returning to television in fall 2020.

Although this wasn’t the planned finale, kudos to the #ChicagoPD team for this episode. So well done & IMPORTANT pic.twitter.com/6blRDjZ0ly — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) April 16, 2020

At least Chicago P.D. was renewed for Season 8

There are a lot of shows up in the air as to whether they are getting renewed or canceled by networks.

That includes some fan-favorites like NCIS, which fans are hoping will be able to return for Season 18 in the fall on CBS.

In that regard, fans of the trio of Chicago-based shows on NBC have it easy, as the network has already announced plans to keep airing new episodes through spring 2023.

Having a huge order of episodes already in place helps to avoid questions about renewals and cancellations, giving fans something to look forward to over the next three years.

The orders won’t mean that much if the writers, producers, and Chicago P.D. cast can’t get back to work, though, so we will all have to keep an eye out for that news.

When we hear a more specific Chicago P.D. Season 8 return date, we will make sure to pass it on, with the growing assumption that we may be looking at a lot of fall 2020 premieres getting delayed due to the health crisis.

Chicago P.D. should return to NBC with Season 8 episodes in the fall.