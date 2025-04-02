When Calls the Heart Season 12 may have just ended, but fans have many burning questions about the future of the Hallmark show.

Last week, Hallmark broke the news that When Calls the Heart was renewed for Season 13.

While this was music to Hearties ears, some speculated about whether or not Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) was leaving Hope Valley for good.

The Season 12 finale saw Elizabeth and Natha (Kevin McGarry) leaving Hope Valley for Cape Fullerton with little Jack and Allie in tow. Elizabeth felt this was the best decision for their family, especially little Jack.

So, have Hearties seen the last of Elizabeth on WCTH?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Erin Krakow leaving When Calls the Heart as Elizabeth?

Hearties can rest easy. Erin and Elizabeth are sticking around Hope Valley. At the end of Season 12, Elizabeth hinted that she wasn’t gone for good when she promised to return to town.

However, it was Erin who revealed that fans will be seeing more of Elizabeth in Season 13. Taking to Instagram, Erin shared a behind-the-scenes video of the cast saying goodbye for now.

“This isn’t goodbye, it’s SEE YA IN SEASON 13!” she captioned her IG post.

The actress also shared a post joking that “ICYMI – @wcth_tv is a teenager!” to ensure Hearties know that Season 13 is officially a go.

Erin has been a Hallmark staple for more than a decade and not just on When Calls the Heart. The actress has appeared in over 10 Hallmark original films and shows no signs of slowing down.

As for how WCTH will keep Elizabeth in the mix, well, that will be answered when Season 13 hits Hallmark airwaves.

When will When Calls the Heart Season 13 premiere?

Hearties are in for a long wait for a return to Hope Valley.

Season 13 of When Calls the Heart won’t premiere until 2026.

Filming for the new season has yet to begin. However, Jack Wagner (Bill) teased that the show would be back in production soon while on the Still The Place podcast.

This means Season 13 should premiere in early 2026, but since the schedule for When Calls the Heart on Hallmark isn’t always the same, it could be pushed further into the year.

When Calls the Heart is on hiatus on Hallmark.