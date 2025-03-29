Young and the Restless alum Mishael Morgan teases Hallmark movie amid news she’s returning to CBS soap

The Young and the Restless alum, Mishael Morgan, is booked and busy.

Mishael is starring in a new Hallmark movie and returning to the hit CBS soap.

News broke this week that Mishael was on the Y&R set bringing Amanda back to Genoa City.

This week also happens when Mishael’s latest Hallmark movie, Shari’s Second Act, premieres.

While Mishael hasn’t addressed being back on Y&R, she has been promoting her Hallmark flick.

Mishael has shared videos from Shari’s Second Act on Instagram.

Mishael Morgan teases Hallmark movie

Shari’s Second Act is the second film in Hallmark’s Hearts Around the Table. Although Mishael appeared in the first film, Jenna’s First Love, she’s the main character in Shari’s Second Act.

Mishael plays Shari, a woman who moves home after her divorce, hoping to pursue her painting dreams. The dream becomes a reality when she meets Evan (Brendan Morgan), a repairman and gallery owner.

Shari’s Second Act premieres on Saturday, March 29 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Hallmark’s Hearts Around the Table series features four movies that follow four orphans who grew up in the same foster home. Each Sunday, they come together to have dinner with their foster mom while sharing updates on their lives.

Josh’s Third Serving and Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient round out the Hearts Around the Table series.

When is Mishael Morgan returning to The Young and the Restless?

Deadline broke the news that Mishael was filming another short arc on Y&R. The actress reportedly began taping scenes this week.

Based on the filming schedule for the hit CBS soap, Mishael and Amanda will be back on screen in late April or early May.

While the reason for Amanda’s return to Genoa City remains under wraps, some The Young and the Restless fans think she is tied to Aristotle Dumas.

Other fans wonder if Amanda is connected to Cane (Daniel Goddard), who many think will appear on the show soon.

The last time we saw Amanda, Mamie (Veronica Redd) approached her to undo the Chancellor Winters merger in March 2024.

Mishael officially left the role of Amanda in October 2022 to pursue other projects. Amanda ultimately moved to Virginia after she caught Devon (Bryton James) cheating on her with Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Y&R fans will have to tune in to find out what has Amanda popping back up in Genoa City. In the meantime, be sure to check out Mishael’s new Hallmark movie, Shari’s Second Chance.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.