When Calls the Heart Season 12 spoilers: Who is Melissa Gilbert playing?

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is still a while away from premiering, but it hasn’t stopped casting details from spilling out about the show.

Hallmark broke the exciting news Saturday that Little House on the Prairie alum Melissa Gilbert has snagged a guest role during Season 12 of the long-running drama.

The cabler revealed in a press release that Melissa is on board as Georgie McGill, “who shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident.”

It’s unclear who that resident is at this stage, but we’re just happy that Melissa is joining When Calls the Heart.

She has had many excellent roles throughout her expansive career, beginning with Little House on the Prairie.

Her casting happened after she connected with WCTH executive producer Michael Landon Jr., the son of Little House on the Prairie star and showrunner Michael Landon.

“When Calls the Heart has long drawn comparisons to Little House on the Prairie, for its charming and compelling stories of hope, human connection and frontier survival,” Hallmark Media Vice President of Programming Kelly Garrett shared in a statement teeing up the exciting casting announcement.

“It was only fitting that the first people to hear this special news were the Hearties – devoted fans who have celebrated the show year after year and made it such a success. The energy being here with them to share this news is electric and we cannot wait for them to meet Georgie next year.”

How many episodes will Melissa appear in?

Melissa is expected to stick around for a two-episode arc on the show.

There are questions about whether her role could become more permanent should the show return for Season 13.

Melissa took to Instagram to confirm her casting and explain that she was “excited to be joining the cast.”

Hallmark renewed the series in May, and many cliffhangers will need to be addressed when the show returns.

One of the biggest involves the fate of Jack Thornton, played by Daniel Lissing.

In one of the most polarizing developments in the show’s history, Jack was killed off-screen during Season 5, forcing Elizabeth into uncharted territory.

Is Jack Thornton alive on When Calls the Heart?

However, things changed considerably on the WCTH Season 11 finale when a mysterious visitor asked to speak to Elizabeth about her late ex-husband.

The ominous tone of the final scene left fans questioning whether Jack somehow survived and whether Daniel is ready to stage a triumphant return during Season 12.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine him returning because why wouldn’t he have appeared on the Season 11 finale for maximum shock value?

We’re sure the show will find a compelling way to take the storyline in a new direction.

Hey, perhaps Melissa’s character could be linked to the cliffhanger.

When Calls the Heart is currently on hiatus at Hallmark. Season 12 is set to premiere in 2025.