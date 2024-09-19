When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing star in Hallmark’s Santa Tell Me: Here’s what we know

When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing gave fans an extra special treat in the upcoming holiday season.

No, we aren’t getting a special holiday When Calls the Heart.

Instead, the fan favorites will be reunited in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Daniel and Erin are Hallmark movie staples, so having them in the Countdown to Christmas festivities is unsurprising.

However, having the two stars working together is bound to tug at the heartstrings of Elizabeth and Jack fans.

Here’s what we know about Daniel and Erin’s latest Hallmark Christmas movie.

When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing star in Hallmark’s Santa Tell Me

Hallmark revealed earlier today that Santa Tell Me is one of 47, yes, you read that right, new holiday movies premiering during Countdown To Christmas 2024.

Santa Tell Me premieres on Saturday, November 9 at 9/8c on Hallmark. The holiday film also stars Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell, and Kurt Szarka.

A synopsis for the movie explains that Erin plays Olivia, “a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve—and that his name will be Nick—she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick (Ayres, Russell, Szarka.”

While navigating this new development in her personal life, Olivia finds herself drawn to her coworker Chris, played by Daniel, throwing her whole magic of Christmas love quest into a frenzy.

“With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate,” revealed the synopsis for Santa Tell Me.

Earlier this year when Santa Tell Me was announced, When Calls the Heart fans were given a little tease of the movie and you can check that out below.

When will When Calls the Heart Season 12 premiere?

Having Daniel and Erin in a movie together is amazing, but what we really want to know about is the premiere of WCTH Season 12.

Hallmark renewed the show last spring, and Season 11 wrapped up in June. The premiere for Season 12 of When Calls the Heart won’t happen until 2025 and likely won’t be until late spring or summer.

In the meantime, WCTH heart fans can enjoy the annual Hallmark Countdown to Christmas celebration with Santa Tell Me, starring Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing.

A full list of all 47 new Hallmark movies and premiere dates can be found here.

Santa Tell Me premieres on Saturday, November 9 at 9/8c on Hallmark.