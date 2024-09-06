Hallmark Kansas City Chiefs Christmas movie with Y&R alum Hunter King premiere date and more details

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King is starring in the new Hallmark Kansas City Chiefs Christmas movie.

This summer, the Hallmark Channel revealed they were teaming up with the Kansas City Chiefs to bring fans a Christmas movie like never before.

On the same day the Kansas City Chiefs helped kick off the new NFL season; Hallmark gave fans a first look and premiere date for the upcoming flick with Hunter and Tyler Hynes.

A Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will premiere on Saturday, November 30, at 8/7c on Hallmark, which happens to be Thanksgiving weekend.

The movie will be part of Hallmark’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the holiday flick.

What is Y&R alum Hunter King’s Hallmark movie A Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story?

The Young and the Restless fans will forever think of Hunter as Summer Newman Abbott. However, in her new Christmas film, Hunter plays Alana Higman.

According to a press release for the movie, Alana’s “sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest.”

In true Hallmark fashion, sparks fly between Alana and Derrick (played by Tyler Hynes), who happens to be the director of engagement, aka the person in charge of deciding the contest. The trailer for the film teases Christmas galore, Chiefs mayhem, and a classic Hallmark love story.

The Christmas film has a star-studded cast including Jenna Bush Hager, Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle, Christine Ebersole, Richard Christie, and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid alongside a handful of Kansas City Chiefs players.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, rounds out the cast. Donna plays the manager of a Kansas City BBQ restaurant.

Tyler and Hunter helped welcome Donna to the cast in a fun video that helped announce the special Christmas film.

Hunter King ‘can’t wait’ for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Hallmark went into overdrive to promote the movie on the opening day of the NFL season and the first home game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aside from the trailer, Hallmark also revealed a promo on Instagram featuring Tyler and Hunter sitting on the Chiefs football field decked out in Chiefs jackets with the premiere date on the back of them.

In the comments section of the IG post, Hunter showed her excitement for fans to see the film.

“I can’t wait I can’t wait I can’t wait ❤️,” she wrote.

Hunter helps promote her film. Pic credit: @hallmarkchannel/Instagram

It will be that time of year again when Hallmark Channel gets ready for the Christmas season with Countdown to Christmas. Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more information.

