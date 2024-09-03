The Young and the Restless spoilers: Fall brings Jill’s return, a special Sharon episode, Victor chaos, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for fall on the hit CBS soap tease fans better buckle up for one wild ride.

Summer has ended; let’s be honest, it was much more of the same on Y&R.

There were a few twists and turns, but the show has been dragging out boring storylines for the most part.

The fall, though, seems to bring change to the daytime drama, and we are here for it.

Soap Opera Digest broke things down for the next couple of months, which includes an anniversary special.

Let’s see what’s happening on The Young and the Restless this fall.

Victor’s master plan barrels on

We are so ready for Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plan to destroy Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) to be over. It looks like we might get our wish because spoilers tease Victor’s plan to take Chancellor-Industries or Abbott Chancellor, whatever it’s being called, away from Billy kick into high gear.

Despite Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) voicing her concern, Victor does what he wants, leading to disaster. Lily (Christel Khalil) quickly learns that dealing with the mustache isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and she digs her heels in for a fight.

The chaos surrounding the company forces Jill (Jess Walton) to return to town to take care of business. However, given her health condition, Y&R fans can expect a life-changing moment for Jill as she goes to great lengths to protect her legacy.

Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) build their aerosol to fight to get Kyle (Michael Mealor) out of Glissade and away from Victor. Kyle, though, doubles down on breaking free from his family’s clothes.

Sharon’s anniversary episode and more Genoa City drama

In August, Sharon Case marked her 30th anniversary as Sharon Newman. The current storyline involving Sharon’s mental illness and the Cameron (Linden Ashby) hallucinations is leading to a very special episode to celebrate Sharon’s milestone.

Before that, though, things go from bad to worse for Sharon and her loved ones. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) fears for Sharon. Nick’s concern and worry land him and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in serious danger.

Nick, Phyllis, and Sharon’s lives will be forever changed when this storyline wraps up, which likely won’t be until November sweeps.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the cheating scandal isn’t going to be too much of a surprise to Y&R fans. Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) work overtime to repair their relationships with Sally (Courtney Hope) and Billy.

There’s another twist looming for fans, and we are pretty sure it ends up with Billy and Sally hitting the sheets. They spend a lot of time together now that the cheating truth has come out.

Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) move full steam ahead with their wedding, but it’s not smooth sailing, as they face a major obstacle. The good news is that the wedding will bring Ashley (Eileen Davidson) back to the canvas.

Plus, Kyle and Claire (Hayley Erin) embark on a new romance, which sends Summer’s (Allison Lanier) jealous side into overload, and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom) face another devastating crisis because of Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

Who’s ready for another exciting fall on the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.