Is Chicago P.D. new tonight? A look at the NBC schedule

Chicago P.D. Season 12 has been packed with action.

That action includes the big crossover event from January 29.

This was the first crossover event since 2019, and the fans loved it.

Unfortunately, the crossover nearly killed Trudy Platt (Amy Morton).

Trudy was shot multiple times during that critical episode, and she flatlined on the table at Chicago Med.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Luckily, Trudy survived the night, but she also had a long recovery in front of her. This means she could miss episodes for a while.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight?

The Chicago P.D. episode airing tonight is an older one (repeat), which is bad news for NBC viewers tuning in on Wednesday, February 12.

Understandably, Chicago P.D. fans will be disappointed after a streak of great episodes.

During the latest episode, Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) led the team as they investigated the death of a teen who had been in a juvenile detention center. This was the same center Torres had been at when he was younger.

The installment NBC will air on February 12 is Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 4. It aired for the first time on October 16, 2024.

“Assistant State’s Attorney Chapman assists Intelligence with a sensitive investigation that drudges up painful memories for Voight,” reads the synopsis for The After (reairing on February 12).

This was a tough case for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), and it marks the return of ASA Chapman (Sara Bues).

The NBC primetime schedule for February 12 also has repeat episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

When does Chicago P.D. return with a new episode?

The new episode of Chicago P.D. debuts on Wednesday, February 19. That’s a short wait for fans, and that’s great news.

Here’s everything to know about Chicago P.D. on February 19. The new episode will shift which character serves as the primary storyline for the night.

Yes, Officer Adam Ruzek returns for the new episode. He was absent from the Torres-centric episode that aired on February 5.

Where can I stream Chicago P.D.?

Peacock streams all previous episodes of Chicago P.D. The service has classic episodes from the past and the first 12 episodes from Season 12.

Using Peacock is a great way to catch up on past content during down weeks (like this one).

More news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago P.D. spoilers tease the Burzek wedding. Is the big day for Officer Adam Ruzek and Detective Kim Burgess finally arriving?

Chicago Fire spoilers reveal a “nemesis” returns. This could bring unneeded drama to Firehouse 51 – something the new chief may want to avoid.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.