Is Chicago Med new tonight? Here’s what you need to know

It’s Wednesday night and many viewers want to know if Chicago Med is new tonight.

We are fresh off an episode that saw the Chicago Med cast add CCH Pounder.

The award-winning actress now serves as a doctor trying to help Sharon Goodwin after her near-death experience.

Fans were also treated to a nice crossover event on January 29.

This was the first crossover since 2019, and the NBC viewers loved it. Hopefully, it will become an annual event again.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately, we have some bad news about February 12.

Is Chicago Med new tonight?

The Chicago Med episode for Wednesday, February 12 is a repeat.

NBC will air older content on Wednesday night, including repeat Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. episodes.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 4, airs again tonight. The episode, Blurred Lines, debuted on October 16, 2024.

“A familiar face returns to the ED; Ripley and Charles treat a woman with a rare disorder; Frost suspects that his patient’s father is lying about his daughter’s condition,” reads the synopsis for the February 12 episode.

This is the episode where Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo) returned. She began as a medical student, accepted a residency at the hospital, and worked as a psychiatrist with Dr. Charles for several years. She left in Chicago Med Season 4. View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Chicago (@nbconechicago) When does Chicago Med return with new episodes? A new Chicago Med episode will air on Wednesday, February 19. Luckily, the wait for fans is short, and the show returns with an exciting new episode. Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 13 (from February 19) is called Take a Look in the Mirror. It picks up following the cliffhanger from the February 5 episode. As a reminder, Dr. Mitch Ripley (played by Luke Mitchell) beat up someone as he exited a bar, continuing his downward trend this season. Many other new episodes for Chicago Med arrive this winter and spring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Chicago (@nbconechicago)

More news from the One Chicago shows

As a reminder, the NBC TV schedule for tonight (February 12) features repeat content from One Chicago.

Chicago Fire spoilers reveal a big return. The show could be heading for fresh drama with its upcoming new episode, and fans might get an early surprise that night.

Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal a wedding is coming. Detective Kim Burgess and Officer Adam Ruzek’s big day will take their relationship to the next level.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.