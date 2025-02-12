Is Chicago Fire new tonight? Here’s what you need to know

Another One Chicago Wednesday has arrived on NBC.

Many Chicago Fire fans have asked if the show is new tonight (February 12).

Recent episodes have been missing some key characters due to events this season.

Firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) got suspended for two weeks after he lied to the new chief and sought to cover up what happened in a fire during Season 1.

Cruz missed the crossover, which was the night that Mouch’s wife Trudy Platt got shot. She nearly died but got saved by the docs at Chicago Med.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mouch was out for the February 5 episode, joining Cruz on the sidelines as the team dealt with some interesting calls.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight?

Sorry folks, the Chicago Fire episode on Wednesday, February 12 is a repeat. The streak of new episodes ends tonight.

NBC will air an episode from earlier this fall in the 9/8c timeslot. Likewise, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. have repeat episodes on the night.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 4 airs again on Wednesday night. The episode is called Through the Skin (originally aired on October 16, 2024).

“Violet risks her job to deliver a baby on a tragic call; Mouch, Capp and Tony help Cruz track down Javi’s stolen bike; Damon’s departure weighs on Severide,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire on February 12.

The synopsis references firefighter Jack Damon (Michael Bradway), who joined Firehouse 51 at the end of Season 12. But the new chief wasn’t keen on Damon working with his brother – Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

When is the next new Chicago Fire episode?

Fans don’t have to wait long for a new episode of Chicago Fire. New content arrives on Wednesday, February 19.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Chicago Fire episode. Yes, we will see Joe Cruz return, who plays an important role in the installment.

The clip below is important for anyone who forgot where Chicago Fire left off on its last new episode. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) realized something after her cousin came to Chicago for a visit.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago Fire spoilers tease something big coming up. A character returns to the show, and they are likely to bring some added drama with them.

Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal some great news. A cast member teased that the wedding between Detective Kim Burgess and Officer Adam Ruzek is coming up soon.

Previous Chicago Fire episodes are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c on NBC.