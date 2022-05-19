House of the Dragon rumor: Writing has started on Season 2

Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

HBO’s upcoming epic fantasy spinoff series, House of the Dragon, has many Game of Thrones fans excited. The new series will delve into the history of House Targaryen and will be set hundreds of years before the events that unfolded in the original series.

Season 1 will premiere on August 21, but, already, it looks like the network is already geared toward Season 2.

Writing has reportedly started on Season 2

With House of the Dragon dropping in August, it seems likely that production is near complete on Season 1. So, it makes sense to be already looking forward to Season 2 even though HBO is yet to officially announce its renewal.

However, fans have to be cautious about any current speculation that emerges regarding the viability of the TV show. Even so, fansite Redanian Intelligence has stepped up and is claiming that work is currently underway regarding writing the scripts for Season 2.

Redanian Intelligence was originally set up as a fansite for Netflix’s The Witcher. However, thanks to its often accurate reporting when it comes to rumors, it has also branched out to include other similar fandoms, one of which is the Game of Thrones universe.

The fansite recently noted that their confidential sources have told them that writing has definitely begun on Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

However, because this is not an official outlet and because the source has not been named directly, fans should keep their excitement contained for just a bit longer.

But how likely is HBO to renew the fantasy series?

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Emma D’Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

HBO seems confident in House of the Dragon’s popularity

HBO is very dedicated to the Game of Thrones universe. As soon as the original series ended, the network was already engaging on where in the universe they could expand to.

Initially, a pilot was produced that was rumored to be titled The Long Night. However, this fell by the wayside, and HBO instead greenlit House of the Dragon — without even ordering a pilot episode first.

So, that certainly bodes well for how viable HBO thinks their product is even before filming had begun.

In addition to this, HBO’s programming chief, Casey Bloys, also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter back in February regarding Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

“Typically speaking, I like to take an approach where we will talk about what a second season might look like and talk about scripts,” Boys said at the time.

“But we tend to like to see how a show performs. That said, if I were betting, I’d say there’s a pretty good shot that House of the Dragon will get a Season 2.”

As for when official news will drop regarding a renewal? As pointed out by Boys, HBO usually likes to wait until a season has dropped, and the numbers are starting to roll in before greenlighting another installment.

“We tend to like things to air and give it some time. That said, on most shows, we’ll do preparation and put ourselves in a good position to move forward,” Boys also added.

So, for the moment, viewers will have to wait until Season 1 drops before they will likely hear more about the show’s future.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21, 2022, on HBO Max.